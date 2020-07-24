Hillgrove’s Chase McCravy may not be the first McCravy fans think about when they talk about Hawks football.
That honor goes to his older brother, Matthew, who recently graduated and will continue his career as quarterback at Berry College.
However, little brother may soon change that.
Chase McCravy recently competed at Football University’s Top Gun event in Naples, Florida, made the XOS Digital All Top Gun Team and earned one of four invitations to the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl this December in Naples.
“I played down there for the eighth-grade championship, and it was a lot of competition, and I like competition,” said McCravy, who will join middle brother Davis, a junior, on Hillgrove’s roster this fall, “It makes me and the people around me better.”
After seeing his brothers play while he was only in kindergarten, McCravy decided to take up the game. Growing up in a house with three quarterbacks allowed the brothers to push one another on and off the field.
“We go out and throw with each other.” McCravy said. “We don’t take it personally when someone sees something wrong.”
Growing up around football, McCravy said he has learned a lot, and gaining that knowledge is one of his favorite parts of that game.
“I like it because there’s a lot of thinking in the game,” McCravy said, “Everybody has a physical peak, but your thinking can always get better.”
As McCravy gets older and understands the game more, he has set goals for himself to improve. As a young quarterback, he wants to get stronger and get better at reading defenses.
“I’ve gotten a lot better this offseason.” he said. “If you see things quicker, you think quicker.”
Entering his first year of high school, McCravy already has his eye on a championship, and he is excited to compete against higher competition and experienced players.
“I’m looking forward to more competition,” McCravy said.
