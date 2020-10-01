Game: Westlake (2-0) at Hillgrove (1-1) , 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Hillgrove 26, Westlake 6 (Aug. 23, 2013)
All-time series: Hillgrove leads 2-0
Prediction: Hillgrove 27, Westlake 24
Hillgrove’s coaching staff and the athletic department scrambled to find another opponent after Morrow notified them that Friday’s game would have to be cancelled due to coronavirus being present within the football program.
The idea of not playing wasn’t really an option.
“We’re football players, right?” asked Hillgrove coach Byron Slack. “This is football season, is it not? We play football on Friday’s down here, right? Then, let’s play football.”
It was under this mantra that Slack and Westlake coach Bobby May found mutual agreement that’s allowed the programs to come together and face off in a non-region battle at Hillgrove Stadium.
Westlake was slated to host the Hawks’ Region 3AAAAAAA rival Harrison, but like Morrow, the Hoyas had to cancel due to coronavirus in the program, leaving Westlake in search for a new opponent as well.
“Morrow called and said they had a COVID situation and wouldn’t be able to play, so we scrambled to find a game,” Slack said. “My AD talked to some people, and ran across the Westlake situation and we got the deal done Tuesday.
“Their coach had the same mindset I had. It’s football season. Let’s play football. When I asked him if he didn’t mind coming here, he said he’d go anywhere to play. So, here we are. This opportunity came and we jumped on it.”
Hillgrove will be facing a Westlake squad that is undefeated through two games for the third straight season and has outscored opponents by an average of 24-7. The Lions are hoping to capture their seventh straight region title this year in a region in which they coincidentally share with Morrow.
“We like this opportunity because it gives us a chance to get better as a football team,” Slack said. “Westlake has a great history and a great tradition of winning. They have a lot of speed and skill on the perimeter. They have a great wide receiver (former McEachern receiver Dacari Collins), who’s committed to Clemson, and a really good quarterback. So, we know they’ll be a challenge.
“They’ve always had those kinds of kids with that kind of talent. They’re guys we’re going to have to be ready for (tonight).”
Hillgrove will also have to execute well if it hopes to earn the victory.
“This is 2020, and it’s literally one game at a time out here right now,” Slack said. “I told the kids we’re not fighting for a state championship, we just have to be better than our last game.”
