POWDER SPRINGS -- Toryn Wilkins’ 5-yard touchdown pass to Drew Conner with 18 seconds to play led Hillgrove to a 16-15 victory over McEachern in the annual “Battle Down in Powder Town” on Friday at Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium.
With the upset victory, Hillgrove (3-7, 1-3), not McEachern (4-6, 1-3), will advance to the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs next Friday and travel to Grayson. With the loss, the Indians saw their season come to an end.
McEachern looked to have the game under control with the 15-10 lead with just over a minute remaining. However, a bad snap saw the ball go over quarterback Reece Kingeter’s head, and the Hawks were there to recover it.
With newfound momentum, Hillgrove had the ball on its own 36 and 1:10 left to find the end zone. Wilkins quickly connected with Jeremiah Reeves for four receptions to put the Hawks in the red-zone, then connected with Conner for the game-winning score.
Wilkins finished the game going 12-for-26 for 194 yards and two touchdowns, while Reeves led Hillgrove with six receptions for 102 yards.
“May 14, when we started spring ball and had 13 kids transfer out of this program, looking at our kids, the amount of work we have put in to get to this point, I don’t care what our record is, I’m just so glad our kids got a little bit of reward for everything they put in,” Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said. “It hasn’t been instant, but they got something out of it, and I’m proud of them. I feel like we’re playing with house money next week.”
McEachern got the only score of the first half with a 30-yard field goal by Lucas Wynn in the first quarter.
On McEachern’s first drive of the third quarter, it drove the ball 75-yards, and Wynn hit another field goal, this time for 37-yards out, to put the Indians up 6-0.
Not even a minute later, on the first play of Hillgrove’s next drive, Wilkins connected with Caleb Humphries for an 80-yard touchdown pass. The extra point by Zach Wieder was good, and the Hawks were up 7-6.
The Indians found the end zone for the first time on their ensuing drive. Kingeter lateraled the ball to RJ Echols, who then found an open Kameron Neal for the 34-yard touchdown reception giving McEachern the lead back at 12-7
Wynn added in another 32-yard field goal for the Indians in the fourth quarter.
Kingeter finished the game going 11-for-25 for 101 yards.
“When my kids come in Monday they’re gonna be sky high and to be honest with you, we just have to take it as another growth step,” DeShon said. “That’s kind of been our thing this year after wins and losses. If you look at our record, we’ve never quit. And that’s one thing about this team, they believed in us and it finally paid off.”
