Game: Hillgrove (0-0) at River Ridge (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: River Ridge 24, Hillgrove 17
River Ridge is looking to start another season strong after running out to a 4-0 start to begin the 2021 slate.
The Knights will look to do so as they begin Friday by hosting Hillgrove, which is determined to show it is better than last year’s 2-8 record.
New faces at key positions have River Ridge focused on the basics. Ball security and tempo will be important for the Knights as they look to start their road back to the playoffs on the right foot.
“I want to see us running to the football and line up correctly on defense,” coach Michael Collins said. “I want us to take care of the football on offense and execute our game plan. We want to dictate the tempo and win that phase of the game.”
The quarterback position will be a two-man effort between sophomore Ethan Spector and junior Isaiah Coughlin.
Collins said both are going to play, and they bring different skill sets to the field.
It will be a different River Ridge offense without Amehre Morrison taking handoffs, but Collins is confident his team can still move the ball on Hillgrove.
“It is going to start up front,” Collins said. “We need to control the line of scrimmage and establish a run game. We need to give our quarterbacks some time to throw it and get our receivers space from defensive backs. That balanced attack starts with the run game.”
Hillgrove struggled on defense in 2021, but the young lineup still has impact players.
Senior linebacker Zion Rutledge returns after posting 142 tackles and four sacks.
Defensive back Tyler Green and linebacker Evan Pruitt are also back alongside Rutledge, posing a challenge for the Knights’ offensive effort.
Last week’s scrimmage was an encouraging performance for Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon, who liked the effort and hopes it carries over against River Ridge.
“Our guys played extremely hard at Douglas County, so if we could just match our effort and execution, I will be happy with that,” DeShon said. “That was the hardest I have seen us play. On defense, we got to the football the fastest I have seen since.”
River Ridge no longer has defensive lineman Brian Bradley, who is now at Air Force, but the front seven is still formidable behind a collective approach. The Hawks’ offensive line will be a point of emphasis, but DeShon is confident in his team if it sticks to the game plan.
“They are extremely active up front,” DeShon said. “We know they are going to bring pressure. We are preparing for that, and we just have to go out and execute. If we play our style of football, then I think we will be OK.”
