Game: Marietta (2-4, 1-0) at Hillgrove (3-2, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Marietta 38, Hillgrove 17
All-time series: Hillgrove leads 8-2
Prediction: Hillgrove 28, Marietta 27
Marietta clashes with Region 3AAAAAAA foe Hillgrove at Cobb Energy/Hillgrove Stadium on Friday.
The Blue Devils snapped a four-game losing streak last week by defeating North Paulding. Hillgrove, however, found itself on the other side of the ledger after dropping its region opener at Walton last week. The Hawks will be celebrating Homecoming Friday.
Hillgrove coach Byron Slack has a game plan this week in preparation for the matchup against the Blue Devils, and that plan all starts as soon as the whistle blows.
“We’re doing everything fast this week,” he said. “We have to get things going early in practice and keep the energy up and come out ready to play Friday.
“I think that was the problem last week. We came out slow against Walton, and when you do that against good teams, they can take advantage of you. So, our focus this week is our focus. We have to be on top of things from the start.”
Marietta’s four-game losing streak and 2-4 record don’t mean much in the grand scheme of things according to Blue Devils coach Richard Morgan. What matters to him is going 1-0 in the region last week and “improving” to 1-0 in the region this week.
“There are only five teams in this region, so it’s going to be a tight race to win that region championship,” he said. “It’s important to be 1-0, and every week is like a different season. You have to give your best each and every week in order to reach the goals you set for yourself.”
Marietta is averaging 32.7 points per game so far this season, however opponents are scoring 38.3. Hillgrove is averaging 28.8 points per outing and giving up 26.2.
Slack said one of Marietta’s advantages is the Blue Devils’ ability to make you think too much on the field.
“Marietta’s coach does a great job keeping you off balance,” he said. “It’s hard to develop a tendency on them. And they develop skill guys who can do just about anything.”
Morgan also had high praise for what Slack is doing at Hillgrove.
“Hillgrove is very aggressive and they play hard,” he said. “They run to the football. They have good skill kids, and it’s likely this game will come down to the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.