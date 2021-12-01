Lauren Render, seen in last year's state semifinals, intercepted a pass that set up Hillgrove's game-winning drive to beat North Gwinnett in the second round of the flag football state playoffs on Tuesday.
POWDER SPRINGS -- An interception by Lauren Render early in the second half gave Hillgrove all the momentum it needed as it went on to defeat North Gwinnett 6-0 in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA flag football state playoffs.
Render’s interception set up a nine-play, 52-yard drive that ended when Lacey Carder connected with Jasmine Blackburn for a 2-yard touchdown pass to give Hillgrove the lead.
On the ensuing drive, the Lady Hawks held North Gwinnett and forced it to turn the ball over on downs with 3 minutes remaining. Hillgrove then used the clock to its advantage, and ended the game with a knee from Carder.
With the win, the Lady Hawks advanced to the state quarterfinals on Thursday when they will host Milton.
“Pretty wins are over, it’s time to grind it out and get to the next round, that’s really all that matters,” Hillgrove coach Daniel Pinckney said. “(The girls) know that, they just want to win games, they are not out there to blow people out, they just want to win the ball game.”
Render led the team with 25 yards receiving, while Kayla DeFoor finished behind her with 23. Carder was 11-for-12 passing for 78 yards.
“I’m so proud of them and the effort that they gave, it was overwhelming,” Pinckney said. “You know, they are a bunch of really wonderful ladies, and I am just really happy and proud.”
Earlier in the evening, Hillgrove defeated River Ridge 19-6 in the first round.
The Lady Hawks were led by Render and Carder. Render finished with 129 yards receiving and two touchdowns, while Carder threw for 143 yards the two touchdowns, and ran for 42 yards rushing and a score.
In the first half, Carder connected with Render for both of Hillgrove’s touchdowns, one from 11-yards out, and the other from 1-yard out, giving the Lady Hawks the 12-0 lead going into half.
Carder scored Hillgrove’s final touchdown of the game about halfway through the second half, when she ran the ball in for a 6-yard score. She then connected with DeFoor for the point-after attempt, and the Lady Hawks were up 19-0.
River Ridge added in its only score of the night late in the second half with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Kathryn Hutchinson to Kaitlyn Maderano.
Hutchinson finished the game 12-21 passing for 92 yards, while Maderano led the team with six receptions for 46 yards.
