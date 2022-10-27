Game: North Paulding (5-3, 1-1) at Hillgrove (2-6, 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Hillgrove 38, North Paulding 31
All-time series: Hillgrove leads 7-1
Prediction: North Paulding 31, Hillgrove 14
Hillgrove will try to fortify its state playoff standing with a win as it hosts North Paulding in a Region 3AAAAAAA game at Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium on Friday.
Hillgrove (2-6, 0-2) would need to win its two remaining games — North Paulding this week and its regular-season finale at home against Powder Springs archrival McEachern next Friday — to be assured of a No. 3 seed in the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
Even with a loss to North Paulding, Hillgrove can still clinch a No. 4 seed with a win over McEachern. Losses in both games would eliminate the Hawks from postseason contention.
Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said his team is looking to start putting things all together as it enters the final two games of the regular season.
“We’re just waiting to get over the hump,” DeShon said. “We’ve played pretty good defense for the most part throughout the year. Offensively is just where were trying to take the next step. We’re a little bit younger on that side of the ball and we’re learning some hard lessons in some (Class) AAAAAAA games.
“We’re playing football for about two or three quarters — we just don’t put it together for all four. We’re going to believe in our guys and we’re just going to keep working. We’ve had a good week of practice and we’re getting ready to play North Paulding, but our guys want it and we’ve got to keep working. We’re just looking for that growth piece.
Hillgrove faces a tough challenge against North Paulding (5-3, 1-1), which is still in contention for the region title.
The Hawks’ defense, led by linebackers Zion Rutledge and Braylon Hansbrough, will try to contain a potent Wolfpack offense that has averaged 38 points a game and is led by quarterback Boone Anderson (78-of-122, 1,681 yards, 24 touchdowns) and running back Jaylen Poe (120 carries, 953 yards, 13 touchdowns).
“They’re very multiple in their shifts, pre-snap, where their personnel is getting in and out of formations to keep you off-balance,” DeShon said. “The key is to be able to line up and once you can line up, you’ve got to tackle well. They take a handful of shots in the passing game. You’ve got to be able to withstand those.
“They’re extremely well-coached and they do a good job. They’ve got some weapons. It’s going to be a tough task.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.