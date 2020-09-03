Game: Norcross (0-0) at Hillgrove (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Hillgrove 28, Norcross 21
Hillgrove is beginning the 2020 season with new leadership — coaches and players alike.
Coach Phil Ironside, who launched the program 14 years ago and turned it into a playoff power, departed for Worth County shortly after leading the Hawks to a 7-4 record and a Class AAAAAAA state playoff berth. Former Lowndes defensive coordinator Byron Slack took the reigns as Ironside’s successor and will make his debut against Norcross tonight following a COVID-19-interrupted offseason.
It will be Hillgrove’s first meeting against the Blue Devils.
“I told the kids that it has been a whirlwind deal to get to this point,” Slack said. “The preparations are now over and I told them that, win, lose or draw, I’m excited to represent them as their coach.”
There will be changes in leadership on the field as well.
The Hawks no longer have starting quarterback Matthew McCravy, who threw for 2,002 yards and 24 touchdowns last year. Senior Theo Tatum, who poses as a dual threat, is projected to be the starter against Norcross.
Tatum will have a familiar player to work with in receiver Jaylen Royals, who caught 33 passes for 379 yards and six touchdowns.
Hillgrove will also have to make due without defensive end Myles Murphy, who is now wearing a Clemson uniform after leading the Hawks with eight sacks last season. Slack described him as a once-in-a-generation type player and will miss his services when Hillgrove goes up against Norcross which is known for its offensive line and ferocious running game.
“They got a couple of great running backs, they are big up front and will come right at us,” Slack said. “They have one of the best offensive fronts we’re going to see.”
While Slack did not name anyone specifically to replace Murphy, Slack said he plans to rotate players up front and keep Norcross off balance by creating more speed.
