CUMMING — Chatter around the Cobb County might suggest Hillgrove doesn’t have the spoils of players that its nearby counterparts, but the tale of Friday’s game at South Forsyth told that the Hawks might have the right dose of special players in the right places.
It wasn’t pretty early, but dynamic plays from Reuben Lowery and Trevarus Walker on special teams helped the Hawks relieve some pressure and pull away with a 42-19 win, finishing 5-0 in non-region play.
Leading 14-7 with less than a minute in the first half — and South Forsyth starting to grab the momentum — Lowery blocked a 43-yard field goal and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown. To start the third quarter, Walker made the play of the night on a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown where he was able to break multiple tackles, reverse field and follow a convoy to the end zone.
Lowery also blocked a PAT on the next drive and forced a fumble in the third quarter, while Walker had a 9-yard touchdown reception and an 80-yard return that was called back, but nevertheless set the tone.
“Those guys are a big part of what we do, and it’s not just offense, we’ve played that way all year,” Hillgrove coach Phil Ironside said. “We work hard at those plays and luckily have great coaches who take pride in it.”
Their big plays helped mask a slow start, which included surrendering a 63-yard touchdown pass from Joe Slott to Colby Cruz to go down 7-0. Matthew McCravy also threw two interceptions before finally settling into the game, and Hillgrove lost a fumble of its own in the first half.
It appeared the War Eagles would climb back into the game at the end of the third when a double-pass produced another long touchdown to Cruz, this one of 80 yards, but the Hawks pulled away on an 8-yard scoring run from James Maddox in the fourth.
The readiness from South Forsyth was no surprise to Ironside.
“We’re familiar with them from playing them in the Corky Kell Classic,” Ironside said. “It’s not that they’re not well coached, they are, it’s just about where there talent is. And I luck out as much with having guys like I do here and there.”
“That wasn’t a blowout by an stretch of the imagination,” Ironside said.
The Hawks finished with 408 yards of offense, getting 87, 84 and 83 yards on the ground from Issaiah McCray, Garrett Wilds, and Maddox, respectively.
Touchdown passes from McCravy to Walker and Victor Aliu in the second quarter helped the Hawks to a 14-7 lead, then McCracy connected with Tar-U-Way bright on a 29-yard touchdown in the third to stretch the lead to 35-13.
Myles Murphy added three of Hillgrove’s six sacks, which pushed the War Eagles to a total of minus-21 yards on the ground. Slott was uncomfortable all night, completing 19 of 36 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown, while McCravy finished 7 of 17 for 117 and the three scores.
Hillgrove’s one sore spot was a pattern of defensive pass interference penalties that nearly helped South tie the game, but an interference from the War Eagles on the same drive led to the field goal attempt that Lowery blocked to swing momentum.
South pulled within 28-14 on a 8-yard run from Tre Green in the third quarter.
The Hawks have a bye week before opening Region 3AAAAAAA play at archrival McEachern on Oct. 11.
