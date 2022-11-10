Game: Hillgrove (3-7) at Grayson (8-2), Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Grayson 38, Hillgrove 7
Hillgrove will try to keep its momentum going after a dramatic postseason berth-clinching win over archrival McEachern as it goes on the road to take on Grayson in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The winner will play either Camden County or East Coweta in a second-round game next week.
Facing certain elimination from postseason contention with a last place finish and winless region record, Hillgrove (3-7) instead dramatically turned things around with a come-from-behind 16-14 win over its Powder Springs rival last Friday to earn the region's final playoff spot.
Trailing 15-10, Hillgrove recovered a bad snap to the quarterback by McEachern and took the ball over on its own 36-yard line with 1:10 remaining in the game, then proceeded to win the game on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Toryn Wilkins to Drew Connor with 18 seconds left.
The win was another example of the incremental improvement that the young Hawks have made over the course of the 2022 regular season.
“We’ve been kind of waiting to get over a hump a little bit,” coach Justin DeShon said. “We’re young in spots, especially offensively. Defense has really carried us all year and our defense is good enough to win a lot of games. Defense got us in it and the offense finally found its spark in the second half (of the season). There was a lot of growth in a lot of spots. We picked up a (win) and now, we’re getting ready for Grayson. The kids are excited, the staff is excited, the community is excited. (The win over McEachern was) a definite boost and it was a well-timed comeback against our bitter rivals.”
However, Hillgrove faces its biggest challenge yet as it travels to Grayson (8-2), which has been one of the top high school programs in the state over the last decade.
The Rams have won three state championships over the previous 11 seasons – including the last one in 2020 – and were a semifinalist last year.
They are formidable on both sides of the ball, averaging 33 points a game on offense and allowing only 12 points per contest on defense.
“They’re going to challenge us athletically,” DeShon said. “They’re well-coached on both sides of the ball. I feel like we’re playing with house money. We know that nobody expects anything from us, except the people here in our fieldhouse. Right now, as tight of a team as we are, we know that we’re up against a good challenge. But I expect our kids to go over there and fight and I wouldn’t bet against us right now. I know that, because our kids are hungry. Grayson is good, but we’ve seen good teams all year – we had seven playoff teams on our schedule. We’ll be prepared.”
