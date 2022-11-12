LOGANVILLE -- Grayson's defense and special teams were the stars of the day as the Region 4AAAAAAA champion beat Hillgrove 30-3 in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The Rams (10-1) got five sacks, one interception returned for a touchdown, a blocked punt for a safety and a kickoff return for a touchdown, en route to the win. Grayson will host either Camden County or East Coweta next week
"We had some young guys step up for us, and that was huge," Grayson coach Adam Carter said. "Any win is a good win in the playoffs. You have to come ready to play (every game)."
For Grayson's players, getting rid of the bad taste in their mouths from last week's loss to Parkview was the focus of practice all week.
"We were able to knock the funk out and get back to work," Carter said.
The Rams got things going on their second drive using a 30-yard completion from quarterback Jeff Davis (15-of-25, 174 yards) to Caden High (4 catches, 98 yards) to put Grayson in plus territory. Another 15 yards were tacked onto the end of the play for unnecessary roughness, putting the Rams on the 30.
On the next play, an 18-yard completion to High put the Rams inside the red zone, and after a false-start penalty, Dylan Elder (7 rushes, 73 yards) ran through the middle for a 12-yard score to give Grayson a 7-0 lead with 7:48 to go in the first quarter.
On Hillgrove's next drive, Grayson's defense started to show their domination, beginning with a 10-yard sack by freshman Tyler Atkinson, forcing the Hawks (3-8) to punt.
On the next drive, Hillgrove quarterback Toryn Wilkins (17-of-34, 178 yards) did get a 15-yard completion to Caleb Humphries (4 catches, 72 yards), but the drive stalled as Wilkins was sacked on third down by Grayson's Andre Fuller to force the Hawks to punt again.
After a Grayson punt was downed at the 1, the Rams' special teams got in on the action as Aiden Taylor blocked the punt as it went out of the back of the end zone to put the Rams up 9-0.
On the ensuing free kick, Amari Alston took the ball 60 yards to the end zone, putting the Rams up 16-0.
Another sack by Atkinson on Hillgrove's next drive forced it to punt again, and on the very next play, Jeff Davis found Caden High wide-open for a 53-yard touchdown pass to make it 23-0 with 6:13 to go in the second quarter.
When the second half rolled around, Grayson's defense continued its dominance as Jaylon Williams intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to put the Rams up 30-0.
Hillgrove added a 35-yard field goal by Zach Wieder on the next drive, but that was all the offense could amass as Grayson's defense remained stout the rest of the game.
"The thing is, we've got a chance to play one more game," Carter said. "That's going to be the message next week. Give us a chance to play one more game. Hopefully, this will set us up for some positive practices next week and we come out ready to play."
