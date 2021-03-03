Hillgrove cast a wide net to find its new football coach, but after receiving more than 250 applications, it decided to pluck someone from across the county line.
Hillgrove hired Chapel Hill coach Justin DeShon to become the third head coach in program history. The announcement was made Tuesday.
"When we got Justin in here, we knew," Hillgrove athletic director Jonathan Brown said, adding that he received applications from across the country including such far reaches as Wyoming and Hawaii. "He's a family guy, he's a winner, he has players in college and we think he's the right guy to come in here and keep this train moving.
"We felt he understood what Hillgrove was all about."
DeShon replaces Byron Slack, who resigned after only one season and returned to his native south Georgia to become an assistant at Colquitt County.
Slack took over in 2020 for founding coach Phil Ironside, who developed the program over its first 14 seasons before resigning to take the position at Worth County. Hillgrove went 4-5 in 2020 and missed the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.
"I am extremely humbled," DeShon said. "Being down the road for the last 15 years and to see the success they've had here and the players who have come through, it's just an amazing opportunity."
It will be DeShon's second head-coaching position.
In seven years at Chapel Hill, he went 30-42-1, but that includes a 2-18 mark over his first two seasons in 2014 and '15. Over the last five years, the Panthers went 28-24 with three playoff appearances.
In the previous 14 seasons since the program's founding in 2000, Chapel Hill had been to the playoffs only four times.
Before arriving at Chapel Hill, the 39-year-old DeShon worked as an assistant at two other Douglas County programs -- New Manchester and Alexander -- as well as on the college level at West Georgia.
He is a 2005 graduate of Southeast Missouri, where he spent four years as a deep snapper for the Football Championship Subdivision program.
DeShon met with the Hillgrove players and staff Tuesday and has begun his transition to his new post. He will be on campus full-time beginning Monday and will be part of the physical education department.
As far as staff changes, DeShon said he is lucky to be coming into a program that has such a consistent and skilled group of assistants, and he hopes to keep as many of the coaches as possible.
"Whenever a new coach comes in, there may be some natural movement," DeShon said, "but these are good men who are major parts of the community."
DeShon said he wants his Hillgrove team to be balanced on the field with a 50/50 run-to-pass ratio and a 3/4 defensive scheme. He said the Hawks will line up in the shotgun, spread the field and utilize the run/pass option to put the players in the best position to be successful and have fun.
