POWDER SPRINGS -- Hillgrove is one step closer to a return trip to the state flag football championship game after defeating Milton 14-7 in a Class AAAAAAA quarterfinal at Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium on Thursday.
A couple of touchdowns by Lacey Carder was all Hillgrove (16-1) needed as the Lady Hawks advanced to the semifinals, where they will play Archer at Home Depot Back Yard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday.
Hillgrove advanced to the state title game last year – the first year the Georgia High School Association recognized flag football as a varsity sport – where it lost to West Forsyth 26-25.
A victory against Archer and the Lady Hawks would play either Blessed Trinity, or county rival Marietta, in the championship game on Thursday.
“We’ve been there before and our eyes won’t be as wide,” Hillgrove coach Daniel Pinckney said. “We can be more focused on the job at hand and not so much about where we’re playing. We talk about the stage not being bigger than it needs to be and kind of put blinders on and focus on your job and your job only and take it one play at a time. We’ll be happy and our community will be happy down there (in Atlanta for the semifinals). We earned it and I’m proud of them, I’m really proud of them. So, we’ll see how it goes.”
Hillgrove struck first on its first offensive series of the game after forcing Milton to punt as Carder scored on a 7-yard quarterback keeper to give the Lady Hawks a 7-0 lead with 11:45 remaining in the first half.
Hillgrove got its only other score of the game with 3:20 left in the second half when Carder scored on another quarterback keeper -- this one from 20 yards -- to make it 14-0.
However, Milton would not go down without a fight as Sky Philpott threw a 70-yard touchdown to Amelia Svezia with 1:18 remaining in the game to reduce Hillgrove’s final margin of victory.
“We played great defense,” Pinckney said. “That’s been our calling card all year. Offense, we figure a way to get some points. But we really had to hang our hat on playing defense and playing with a lot of intensity on defense with a lot of speed and a lot of effort. The team has had tremendous intensity all season. I’m really proud of them. Proud to get a win. Happy to get a win. Milton is a great team. Well coached. We knew it was not going to be easy and it turned out to be what it was. They got the touchdown late and it was well earned. We’re just happy to be able to go back down to Atlanta (for the semfinals) again. We’re really blessed and really thankful. I couldn’t be happier for the team right now. The ladies are happy and I’m happy for them.”
