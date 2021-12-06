ATLANTA -- Hillgrove and Marietta will have to wait another day before they know if either, neither or both play for a flag football state championship.
The semifinal games scheduled for Monday afternoon were postponed after heavy rain moved through the metro area and left the playing fields at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium under water.
Georgia High School Association representative Ernie Yarborough went through all the of the contingency plans, but there was no way the games could be completed at their originally scheduled times.
"We were trying to go inside (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)," he said. "But because they were setting up for another event it was not an option."
Yarborough said the decision was made, much like the first two rounds, to play a doubleheader at one of the school sites. In this case, Hillgrove will play Archer at Blessed Trinity on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and the Marietta-Blessed Trinity matchup will follow at 6 p.m.
The winners will face off in the Class AAAAAAA state championship game Thursday at Centre Parc Stadium, on the campus of Georgia State University, at 2:30 p.m.
The Lady Hawks advanced to the semifinals last week with a 14-7 victory over Milton, while the Lady Blue Devils downed McEachern 19-7.
Two games of the six-game slate were completed before the rains. Lithia Springs defeated Greenbrier 6-2 and Dodge County defeated Riverwood 13-6. Portal and St. Anne Pacelli were playing when the field became unplayable. Their game was scheduled to be completed late Monday afternoon at the Atlanta United training facility in Marietta.
The other game that was completely rained out for Monday was Southeast Bulloch versus Calvary Day. That game will be made up Tuesday at Calvary Day.
