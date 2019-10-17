Game: Kennesaw Mountain (0-6 0-1) at Hillgrove (5-1, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Hillgrove 44, Kennesaw Mountain 31
All-time series: Hillgrove leads 9-0
Prediction: Hillgrove 35, Kennesaw Mountain 14
It was a tough loss for Hillgrove last Friday.
It appeared quarterback Matthew McCravy got the football inside the pylon for a potential game-winning touchdown, but the officials ruled he was out at the 1-yard line.
After losing a region game for the first time in two years, the Hawks are not going to dwell on it.
Even with less room for error with only four region games remaining, the two-time defending Region 3AAAAAAA champions have been in this situation before. Right now, it is only focused on getting a win at home against Kennesaw Mountain.
“We’ve lost region games along the way and still came out as region champs, and we’ve won all the games and became region champs,” Ironside said. “We can’t worry about the things we can’t control. We’re only worrying about us and trying to play hard.”
Special teams play have been solid this season for Hillgrove with Rueben Lowey and Trevarus Walker making plays.
On defense, Jawon Garner is tied for the Cobb County lead with three interceptions, Jourdan Smith is in front with 47 tackles and Myles Murphy is back after missing time earlier this season.
Its offense has been productive as well with McCravy third in the county in passing behind Mareitta’s Harrison Bailey and Kell’s Corbin LaFrance with 1,179 passing yards. He also has 16 touchdowns on the season and only three interceptions.
Walker has been his top receiver with 402 yards on 31 catches and five scores.
“Our kids know we have to make plays at all phases to win ball games,” Ironside said.
Kennesaw Mountain, which is rebuilding this season after getting hit hard by graduation, is looking to bounce back from a 40-0 loss to North Cobb last week.
Still winless on the season, coach Caleb Carmean says he is encouraged by the improvement he sees every week. While the stats may not show it, the six freshmen starting on offense are getting used to the speed of the game.
While Kennesaw Mountain is still going through growing pains, it is not making the same mistakes time and again.
“Crazy as it sounds, I think out best football is ahead of us,” Carmean said. We’re playing better football each week.”
Against Hillgrove this week, Kennesaw Mountain’s primary focus is establishing the run and stopping the run. Tyshon Jenkins rushed for 71 yards on 18 carries last week.
