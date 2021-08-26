Game: Kell (0-1) at Hillgrove (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Hillgrove 21, Kell 14
As much success as Kell and Hillgrove have experienced over the last 15-plus years, the programs have never faced one another.
They will have the inaugural meeting at Hillgrove on Friday. The teams were supposed to face off last season but was canceled due to COVID-19.
Hillgrove had enjoyed a run of making it to the postseason 10 consecutive years in the state’s highest classification before coming up short last season. Kell is gunning for its 14th straight playoff appearance.
Going into the season, both teams are in a similar situation. They are relatively young.
The Hawks are in a second year of a rebuild. They also have thier second head coach in as many years.
Both teams suffered losses in their respective season openers that turned out to be a learning experience this week. Hillgrove was lost to Norcross 42-30. Kell lost 53-20 to McEachern, butwas on the verge of getting back into the game in the third quarter following a 26-point deficit.
“I think our kids are resilient,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “I think they’ve had a good week overall. They saw that it is not as good or bad as it looks or feels. If we do a little thing here and a little thing there, it’s a tight ball game.”
Hillgrove trailed 28-23 midway thought the fourth quarter before Norcross scored two touchdowns to pull away. Coach Justin DeShon said his team was undersized against the Blue Devils along with three freshmen playing on defense. He was proud of how physical his team played, despite being undersized.
“We knew that we are young, but I have to do a better job playing the right guys early and late,” DeShon said.
Most of Kell’s youth is on the offensive side of the ball and will be leaning a lot on defense for success.
The Longhorns also suffered a setback when running back David Mbadinga suffered an undisclosed injury in the first half. Sloan said his status for Friday’s game is uncertain.
If Mbadinga is unable to go, T.J Felix, who had a 62-yard touchdown run against McEachern, and Ryan Barrett are capable of carrying the load.
Hillgrove has proved something in its loss to Norcross, it is capitalizing on its opponent’s mistakes. Jaden Jenkins recovered a bad snap on a Norcross punt and returned it for a touchdown. Another special teams mistake led to a Zach Wieder field goal before an interception by Kyle McKinney set up another Hawk touchdown.
In facing Kell, DeShon said it is important to tackle well and establish the run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.