The first meeting between the Hillgrove and Kell football teams is going to have to wait.
So, too, will Allatoona's chance at going 2-0 for the first time since 2014.
Two of Cobb County's football games scheduled for Friday were canceled after members of the Hillgrove and Denmark football programs tested positive for the coronavirus.
Thursday afternoon, Hillgrove principal Angela Stewart released a statement on the school website announcing the Hawks' cancellation.
"This afternoon our administration was made aware of a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in our football program," Stewart said. "Sadly, this means that we’ve canceled (Friday's) football game vs. Kell. While this outcome is undesirable, our highest priority is the health and safety of our students and staff. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support."
On Friday, Allatoona's home game against Denmark was canceled.
Denmark athletic director Jamie Corr told the Forsyth County News that "having too many players out on COVID quarantine for direct exposure, we were not able to travel with a full roster to compete" Friday night.
It marked the second straight week that at least one Cobb County game had been canceled because of the coronavirus. Last week, South Cobb announced that at least one of its players had tested positive before its opener against Booker T. Washington.
South Cobb missed only the one game, instead opening its season Friday at rival Pebblebrook.
Hillgrove is scheduled to have a bye week next Friday before hosting archrival McEachern on Sept. 25. Allatoona is scheduled to return to the field next week when it opens Region 6AAAAAA play at Kennesaw Mountain.
