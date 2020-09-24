Game: McEachern (1-2) at Hillgrove (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: McEachern 19, Hillgrove 14
All-time series: Tied 5-5
Prediction: McEachern 27, Hillgrove 24
Not having played a game since Hillgrove lost 30-21 in its opener to Norcross three weeks ago, coach Byron Slack said a lot of “chalk talk” has done the team good.
There has been plenty of “chalk talk” going on while getting his Hawks ready for their 11th meeting with McEachern at home, a rivalry also known as “The Battle Down in Powder Town.”
This will be Slack’s debut in a battle where each team has won five times. He’s especially looking forward to playing against McEachern coach and friend Franklin Stephens after the two of them coached together at Camden County.
“This is a great opportunity for myself and coach Stephens,” Slack said. “We have a long history together. He’s a good friend of mine and one of the best coaches at any level. We’re excited to go against them. We know its going to be a big game.”
If Hillgrove has one disadvantage, it is not having played a game in 22 days. Slack We the Hawks reverted to their altered COVID-19 summer plan to stay sharp. They also spent ample time in the film room watching last year’s tape on the Indians and their first victory of the season last week over Class AAAAAAA defending state champion Marietta.
Hillgrove struggled early against Norcross before cutting the lead to two in the third quarter. Quarterback Theo Tatum threw back-to-back touchdowns to Jaylen Royals and Jordan Brock, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
While Slack was proud of the effort in the debut, one concern he had was being able to cover effectively in the secondary.
McEachern quarterback Bryce Archie had a pair of long touchdown passes in the second half against Marietta to help the Indians break the game open.
“We have to cover them up because they have a quarterback who can extend plays,” Slack said. “If you need to cover someone, cover. Stay with your man until you hear the whistle.”
Meanwhile, McEachern has been preaching about making “the big play.”
The Indians lost decisively to North Gwinnett and Grayson to start the year because there were too many of those big plays made against them. Against Marietta, they came up with big plays of their own to dominate the Blue Devils in the second half.
Sutton Smith had a 65-yard touchdown pass from Archie early in the second half to open a 21-7 lead. Smith followed that up with a seven-yard run before Archie hit Johmanuel Arnold for a 51-yarder.
This is a trend that McEachern would like to continue.
“The positive was, whenever (Marietta) made a big play, we would come back and answer that,” Stephens said last Friday. “(Against Grayson), I wanted our kids to play harder, but I never thought they gave up. Now that we’re playing harder, you have to start playing together and make big plays.”
