Game: Hillgrove (4-0) at South Forsyth (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Hillgrove 36, South Forsyth 14
All-time series: Hillgrove leads 2-0
Prediction: Hillgrove 34, South Forsyth 14
Heading into its final game of non-region play at South Forsyth, it’s just business as usual.
The Hawks were challenged for the first time this season in their overtime win over Etowah last week and discovered they were not invulnerable to making mistakes.
Some of the more glaring setbacks were turning the ball over twice, giving up big plays and not being able to capitalize on some of Etowah’s flaws.
Still, Hillgrove managed to put it all together and won 27-24 in overtime.
The fact that Hillgrove came through under pressure made coach Philip Ironside proud.
“This is a position we haven’t been in,” Ironside said. “It’s a new group of kids and we saw them fall into the same groove of Hillgrove in years past of someone stepping up and making a big play. The kids stayed calm and did what they needed to do.”
“You learn more about yourselves by playing good people.”
Prior to the Etowah win last week, Hillgrove hasn’t been seriously tested. The Hawks previously defeated Douglas County, Pebblebrook and Banneker by a combined score of 105-13.
Ironside said that Etowah quarterback Dalton MIller was the best that Hillgrove faced. Miller threw for more than 200 yards against the Hawk defense and rallied the Eagles to 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
“The biggest thing I learned was how the kids handle adversity,” Ironside said.
Ironside said Hillgrove will be facing a South Forsyth that is similar to Etowah. It will also be the Hawks’ first game on the road since opening the season at Douglas County.
The game will likely come down to which team makes the less mistakes, and Hillgrove will have to focus on holding on to the football and cut down on penalties after getting whistled for 75 yards against Etowah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.