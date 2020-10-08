Hillgrove goes on the road for the first time this season when it travels to face Gainesville in non-region action Friday at Bobby Gruhn Field.
The Hawks have won two straight after dropping their season opener. Hillgrove coach Byron Slack admits the the team is rounding into form now that sick or injured players have returned and depth isn’t as much of an issue.
“We had a couple of guys out against Norcross, but still kept the game competitive,” he said. “We’ve gotten a little healthier since then and we’re in better shape with our numbers, so we were able to execute better in our last two games. Hopefully, we can keep that going this week.”
After scoring only 21 points in the season opener, Hillgrove erupted for 38 and 42 points in its two games since, and Slack credits improvement in the schemes and as well as the players themselves for the quick turnaround.
“We’ve scaled things down a bit on both sides,” he said. “But, I can’t take all the credit. The kids made some changes, too. After a loss like that, they decided to hold themselves accountable more, and that’s made a big difference.”
Hillgrove will need all the extra motivation it can deliver when it goes up against a consistently successful Gainesville program that has 20 consecutive playoff appearances and won a state title in 2012. The Red Elephants, who are averaging 38 points per game while holding opponents to 20 per contest, have won 28 region titles in their history.
“(Gainesville) has an extremely skilled quarterback who likes to have the ball in his hands,” Slack said. “He can definitely cause some problems for us defensively. If we can keep their quarterback (Gionni Williams) under wraps and in check, we can get up there and try to give a good showing.
“On defense, they’re very big up front and that can pose some problems to our offense. Our offensive line has been playing well, and we’ll need them to continue to play well to give ourselves our best shot at coming away with a win.”
Slack has been very pleased with how the Hawks’ offensive line has improved since the start of the season.
“We have a young quarterback, and you need (Chase McCrav) to feel comfortable when there’s pressure,” Slack said. “Hopefully, our O-line continues to play well, so our QB can make good decisions.”
McCravy, a freshman seeing his first significant action of the season last week threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.