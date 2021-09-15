Hillgrove graduate Malia Hollins was awarded the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ second Girls in Football Scholarship.
The scholarship, announced last week on the team website, was awarded to four female high school football players from around the country, and each recipient was given a $5,000 scholarship towards their chosen college or university.
Hollins, who played for the Hillgrove flag football team that advanced to last year’s state championship game, found out she was awarded the scholarship this summer when she was surprised by Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski on a Zoom call.
“It was awesome,” Hollins said. “Just amazing. I never expected it. It was just a great opportunity (and) a great experience all together.”
Hollins, who also played basketball at Hillgrove, said she had always wanted to play football from a young age.
“I’ve always enjoyed watching football, and when I was very young, about kindergarten or Pre-K, my older brother (Malik) played football, my dad (Deadric) was a football coach and my mom (Stacey) had me in cheerleading and was the cheer coach,” Hollins said. “But I always wanted to keep up with (Malik), so I would always play football with my dad and brother outside in the backyard. One day I told my mom, ‘Why would I cheer when I was the one who could be cheered for?’”
When Hillgrove announced it was going to have a flag football team Hollins’ senior year, she jumped on the opportunity to finally be able to play.
“She was one of the first girls who was like, ‘Hey, I’m looking to play, I don’t know much about it, but you just tell me what I need to do and I’m willing to do it,’” Hillgrove coach Daniel Pinckney said. “She went out there, and she got banged-up in the first game, but she persevered.”
Hollins, who is now attending Howard University in Washington and studying electrical engineering, said she found out about the Girls in Football Scholarship through Scholarship America, and that she applied in April.
“When we saw the girls in flag football, it was like a light bulb went off,” Hollins said, “so I applied right then. I had to get a letter of recommendation, they asked me a few questions to write about and I had an interview. Then, they said we were coming back for a second interview, but it was a surprise congratulations from Rob Gronkowski in a Zoom call.”
Pinckney said Hollins deserved the award, and that it was well-earned.
“Just the type of person she was during her four years here — her senior year, stepping out of her comfort zone and playing flag football, I’m just really happy she was given the award,” Pinckney said.
