POWDER SPRINGS – Hillgrove overcame a slow start with a big second quarter to defeat North Paulding 44-17 in a Region 3AAAAAAA game at Cobb Energy/Hillgrove Stadium on Friday.
Trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Hawks (7-1, 2-1) proceeded to outscore the Wolfpack (5-3, 0-3) 27-7 in the second period to pull away.
“(North Paulding does) a lot of high pressure defensively, they do a lot of things, a lot of stunts,” Hillgrove coach Phillip Ironside said. “I thought our kids handled things, adjusted well, saw problems as the game went and played really well.”
The win puts Hillgrove in a three-way tie for second place with Marietta and North Cobb in Region 3AAAAAAA going into its big showdown at Marietta next Friday.
Matthew McCravy completed 20 of 35 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns, while Issaiah McCray rushed for 123 yards on seven carries and a touchdown and James Maddox ran for two scores to lead the Hawks.
North Paulding got on the scoreboard first when Brock Travelstead kicked a 24-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 2:48 remaining in the first quarter.
Hillgrove got a big break when Zach Parker intercepted a pass from North Paulding quarterback Kyle Bird and returned the ball to the Wolfpack 3 early in the second quarter.
The Hawks quickly capitalized as Maddox scored on a 3-yard run to make it 7-3.
North Paulding’s special teams unit provided the next score when they blocked a Hillgrove punt and Matthew Hoffman ran the ball back 30 yards for the touchdown and the Wolfpack took a 10-7 lead.
Hillgrove answered as McCray stormed down the field for an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play of the series and to put the Hawks back in front 14-10.
Hillgrove maintained its momentum when Davian Thomas recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff at the North Paulding 49. Maddox scored on a 1-yard run six plays later to boost the Hawks’ advantage to 20-10 at the 3:00 mark.
After forcing North Paulding to punt after the next series, Hillgrove scored again six plays into its next drive when McCravy threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Royals with 6 seconds left in the first half to make it 27-10.
Hillgrove added three more scores in the third quarter when Grote kicked a 28-yard field goal and McCravy threw a pair of touchdown passes – the first one a 56-yard pass to Tar-U-Way Bright and the second one a 9-yard pass to Trevarus Walker.
