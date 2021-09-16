Game: Westside-Macon (1-1) at Hillgrove (0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Hillgrove 17, Westside-Macon 10
Beginning a football season with three consecutive losses is not what Hillgrove is accustomed to.
Its latest setback, a 42-14 setback to McEachern, also raises concerns.
Despite the adversity, the Hawks don’t appear to be fazed as non-region play continues. In fact, coach Justin DeShon is confident that they are close to turning the corner.
Being a young team, Hillgrove (0-3) is still growing and seeking an identity.
The Hawks were competitive in their season opening 42-30 loss to Norcross and was two-yards away from beating Kell the following week.
Originally scheduled to host Morrow on Friday, the Hawks scheduled a new opponent late Monday to take Morrow’s place, and it will be Westside-Macon (1-1), a Class AAAA program, visiting Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium instead.
Since it did not have as much time to get a full scouting report on Westside, DeShon said the team is focused primarily on itself. Addressing special teams concerns was its top priority.
Special teams blunders led to four McEachern touchdowns last week with Hillgrove already trailing 42-0 in the second quarter.
“Everything we planned for (against Morrow) got thrown out the window,” DeShon said. “As far as McEachern goes, that’s failure on my part. Hats off to Kaleb (Webb) and McEachern. They hit us in the mouth and taught us a few lessons.”
Defense has actually been a high point for Hillgrove this season.
The Hawks yielded just 218 yards against McEachern and was responsible for only two touchdowns. Hillgrove has been solid at linebacker with Zion Rutledge and Andrew Gohlke leading the way.
Offensively, Hillgrove is concentrating more on going “north and south” DeShon said. The Hawks will need another solid outing from running back Sean Cooper, who rushed for 139 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.