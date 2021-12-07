ROSWELL -- Hillgrove finished the inaugural flag football season last year watching West Forsyth celebrate winning the Class 6A-7A state championship game.
The Lady Hawks dropped a 26-25 decision in double-overtime. The loss left a bad taste in their mouth and the vow they would take care of unfinished business in 2021.
Fast forward 12 months, and Hillgrove is about to get its chance.
The Lady Hawks, on the strength of two Lacey Carder touchdown passes, and a very stingy defense, defeated Archer 12-6 in the semifinals of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs. It was Hillgrove's third straight playoff game won by seven or fewer points and it means a third meeting with Marietta in the state title game Thursday at Center Parc Stadium at Georgia State.
"Cobb County is the best county for flag football, period," coach Daniel Pinckney said. "It is a super tough area and we're happy for every win."
Hillgrove (16-1) defeated Marietta 25-6 and then 26-20 in overtime. Now, the Lady Hawks will have to defeat them a third time if it expects to hoist the state championship trophy.
"(It's going to be tough) and nerve-wracking," senior safety Lauren Render said. "We'll get ready for it."
Render was definitely ready for the game. Delayed an extra day because of inclement weather and dangerous field conditions at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the matchup was moved to Blessed Trinity, where conditions were near perfect.
With the game tied 6-6 with 13:21 to play in the second half, Hillgrove began an 11-play drive that took more than 8 minutes off the clock. Beginning at its 15, the Lady Hawks moved 65 yards for the go ahead touchdown. The drive was highlighted by a 13-yard pass from Carder to Render for a first down at midfield, a 2-yard run by Carder on fourth-and-1 at the Archer 31, and finally a 12-yard pass to Render for the score.
On the touchdown catch that gave Hillgrove the lead, Carder threw high to Render, who caught the ball at its highest point between two defenders.
"It means the world to me (the coaches and players) trust me to catch that ball," Render said.
The Lady Hawks' defense then clamped down on the Archer passing game. After a 2-yard completion to open the ensuing drive, Lady Tigers' quarterback Sam Meyer threw three straight incompletions to give the ball back to Hillgrove on downs.
On their final drive, Meyer had two more incompletions before Render came down with an interception with 9.9 seconds to play to seal the victory.
"Our defense is one of a kind," Render said. "I know that (front) line it going to get the job done.
Render finished the game with four carries for 22 yards, two receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown and Carder went 11 of 13 for 82 yards and a touchdown. She also added 29 yards on 10 carries
On its second drive of the game Carder led Hillgrove on a eight-play drive that ended with her scoring from 1-yard out for a 6-0 lead.
Early in the second half, the defense forced an Archer punt. Render fielded the punt and began running upfield. She pitched the ball to Blye Townsell as the team reversed field, but when Townsell went to pitch the ball a second time, it was intercepted by the Tigers' Devyn Lambert at the Lady Hawks' 38.
Three plays later, Meyer found Ashanti Bryant behind the defense for a 20-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 6-6. Archer gained only two yards the rest of the game.
"These ladies are awesome," Pinckney said. "I'm almost at a loss for words."
However, he did add a final thought.
"Our best game is still out there somewhere," he said.
No better time than to play it in the state championship game against a county rival.
