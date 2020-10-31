POWDER SPRINGS — Hillgrove overcame an early deficit to come from behind and beat Marietta 32-14 on Friday in a Region 3AAAAAAA game at Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium.
Marietta (2-5, 1-1) scored on the first offensive series of the game — set up by a 52-yard kickoff return by Graham Durham-Campbell — to take a 7-0 lead, but Hillgrove (4-2, 1-1) went on to outscore the Blue Devils 32-7 the rest of the way.
“We had a moment early on — they’re great at that return they do, and they got a big return on us,” Hillgrove coach Byron Slack said. “They marched the ball and punched it in, but the kids did not panic. That’s when I was really proud of them about, considering how things went last week (in a 24-15 loss to Walton). We put an emphasis on starting fast, and that happens, but they didn’t flinch. Our offense got in a rhythm, our defense got in a rhythm and we kept going.”
The Hillgrove secondary came through in a big way with six interceptions — including three by Reggie Givhan and two by Jalen Royals — to shut down the Marietta passing attack.
After Durham-Campbell’s 52-yard kickoff return set up a touchdown on a 2-yard quarterback keeper by Tyler Hughes to give Marietta a 7-0 lead with 10:02 remaining in the first quarter, it was all Hillgrove after that.
The Hawks struck back on their first series as Theo Tatum’s 72-yard pass to Royals took the ball to the Marietta 3-yard line and set up TJ Thomas’ 3-yard touchdown run with 8:36 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-all.
Hillgrove scored again with 9:40 to go when Thomas ran 16 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-7.
Marietta threatened to tie the game on the next series as it advanced to the Hillgrove 21 with 5:44 left in the first half. The drive was stopped, however, when Givhan intercepted Hughes’ pass at the 1 and ran it back to the Hawks’ 47 with 5:30 to go.
Marietta saw another drive into Hillgrove territory on its next series thwarted when Givhan recovered a Blue Devil fumble at the Hawks’ 33 at the 2:22 mark of the second quarter.
Nick Wolf added a couple of field goals — one from 23 yards with 8:26 remaining in the third quarter and another from 22 with 9:15 to go in the game to boost Hillgrove’s advantage to 20-7.
That was followed by interceptions on back-to-back possessions by Royals, the second of which he ran back 30 yards for a touchdown to give Hillgrove a 26-7 lead with 3:51 left in the game.
After Hughes threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Martin with 2:37 to go to help Marietta cut its deficit to 26-14, Walter Bates ran 44 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the ensuing series at the 2:04 mark to give the Hawks their margin of victory.
