Game: Hillgrove (0-0) at Norcross (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Norcross 27, Hillgrove 17
New Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon faces a tough challenge in his debut as the Hawks go on the road to take on state powerhouse Norcross in their season opener.
It will be the first step for Hillgrove in its quest to return to its usual winning ways after missing the state playoffs for the first time in 11 years with a disappointing 4-5 record in 2020.
However, DeShon — who comes to Hillgrove after seven seasons as the coach at Chapel Hill — likes what he sees of his new team so far as it enters the 2021 campaign.
“We’ll get two starting offensive linemen back for this game, so we feel good about that,” DeShon said. “We’re just dodging the weather this week, but we’re off to a good start. Obviously, our offense performed extremely well (in a preseason scrimmage), our defense is shy in a couple of areas and we’ve got to clean some things up. But, we’re looking forward to it.”
With a new coach comes a new system, but DeShon is pleased with how quickly his players have adjusted.
“I think from a mental standpoint, both sides of the ball, I have everything in,” DeShon said. “Everything is a first-time experience. But mentally, I think our coaches have done a great job and the kids are playing fast — that’s the biggest key. There are times that we’ll get a look and we don’t react great to it and those are the challenges of being a first-year coach.”
Hillgrove and its new coach will certainly be put to the test immediately as it faces Norcross, which went 11-1 and advanced to the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals in 2020. The Blue Devils won the AAAAAA state title in 2012 and ’13.
“First of all, when you say Norcross, you think coach (Keith) Maloof and the great tradition that he’s established there,” DeShon said. “Travelling to Norcross isn’t going to be an easy thing. They lost 40 seniors off that team this year and they replaced a lot of guys, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They were an excellent, excellent football team last year and they are again this year. They’ve got an All-American at tight end, Lawson Luckie and they’ve got a DI linebacker who’s going to East Carolina (Zakye Barker), so they’ve got plenty of talent. Norcross always has talent and they’re going to be a well-coached, good football team.”
