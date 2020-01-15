Hillgrove hopes to have a new football coach in place by early February.
Athletic director Sherri Thoroughman said there has been a large applicant pool, with the search committee having begun the process of narrowing down the list of potential candidates with hopes of beginning interviews soon.
Hillgrove is in need of a new coach for the first time since it opened its doors in 2006.
Over the last 14 years, Phil Ironside built the Hawks into a perennial playoff power in the state's highest classification, leading the program to 109 wins, four region championships and 12 straight playoff appearances. Last month, however, he accepted the job as coach at Worth County in south Georgia.
Hillgrove is coming off a 7-4 season, and Thoroughman said the committee is looking for a coach that can build on the program's foundation.
"We want to have an easy transition," she said. "We're looking to build on the tradition."
Thoroughman said she has received applications from coaches all over the country.
"As far away as Wyoming," she said.
Thoroughman, however, said the amount of applicants was slightly lower than expected. She said she had been told some coaches may have been intimidated with the idea of trying to follow Ironside. Others told her it would be easier to follow the coach that followed Ironside, rather than following the father of the program himself.
The majority of candidates are from the Southeast, Thoroughman said, and she is happy with the candidate pool's level of quality and diversity. She said the applicants include current high school head coaches and assistants -- some of whom are local -- along with coaches from the college and professional levels.
