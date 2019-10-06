Seasons will be on the line when region tournament volleyball begins this week.
Lassiter may be the No. 2 team in Class AAAAAAA by MaxPreps but is the No. 4 seed in Region 4AAAAAAA after coming out on the short end of a three-way tie for second with Etowah and Roswell behind No. 1 Walton.
The tiebreaker came down to percentages of sets won, which went in the favor of Etowah, giving the Lady Eagles the second seed and automatic playoff berth. Roswell beat Lassiter head-to-head, so the Lady Hornets took the third seed.
That leaves Lassiter with a first round matchup against No. 5 seed Cherokee at Roswell with the winner securing a berth into the postseason.
Lassiter does not want to end its season this week, especially with only six losses on the season.
“We’re only worried about Tuesday,” Lassiter coach Greg Hodge said.
North Cobb is in the same predicament in the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament at Kennesaw Mountain. The Lady Warriors are the No. 4 seed after losing in five sets to No. 3 Marietta during the season.
North Cobb will have to get through No. 5 seed North Paulding on Tuesday for a playoff spot while Marietta and McEachern face each other for the same objective.
Even as the No. 4 seed, the Lady Warriors are not ruling out winning the tournament after finishing second a year ago. Kennesaw Mountain and Hillgrove are the top two seeds.
“I feel that our region is very competitive and that we match up well with them,” North Cobb coach Stephen Sansing said. “It’s going to be a matter of who’s playing best. We have a tough match Tuesday and have to win that to keep our season going.”
In Region 2AAAAAAA, No. 4 seed Campbell will host No. 5 Wheeler today for a playoff berth. The winner will play Newnan on Tuesday for seeding purposes.
Defending Class AAAAAA state champion Pope ended up the top seed going into the Region 7AAAAAA tournament after sitting in a four-way tie for first with Alpharetta, Centennial and Chattahoochee. With Centennial losing twice and Chattahoochee once last Tuesday, the seedings came down to Pope’s regular season win over Alpharetta.
After making a semifinal run in the Cobb County tournament over the weekend, Pope’s success will come down to aggressiveness and mental toughness. Being the host of its tournament also gives the Lady Greyhounds an advantage.
“It was good to see (Cobb teams) challenge us on serve-receive,” Pope coach Shawn Darling said. “They made us work toward being more mindful of placement of the ball instead of attacking just to attack.”
The Region 6AAAAAA tournament held at Sequoyah could get intense with No. 2 seed Harrison and No. 3 seed Allatoona attempting to dethrone top seeded Sequoyah.
“(Sequoyah) has four freshmen who don’t play like freshmen. They play with composure and don’t make a lot of mistakes,” Harrison coach John Haroun said. “I feel confident about our ability to be successful if we can maintain composure.”
Walker, Mount Paran Christian, North Cobb Christian and Mt. Bethel are the top four seeds in the Area 6AA/A tournament, which will be held this week at Walker.
