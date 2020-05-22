Marietta and McEachern had been recognized by MaxPreps for having two of the top 25 out-of-state football games in the country for the upcoming 2020 season.
McEachern, the 2019 Region 3AAAAAAA champion, was scheduled to travel to St. Thomas Aquinas -- the 2019 state champion in Florida's highest classification -- in late September. However, because of travel concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, the highly anticipated matchup in Fort Lauderdale was canceled.
Class AAAAAAA state champion Marietta, on the other hand, has not yet canceled its late August home game against Armwood, a semifinalist last season in Florida's highest classification. Coach Richard Morgan is confident the season will be played, but he was unsure about the Armwood clash.
“I will be contacting the coach at Armwood soon to discuss,” Morgan said. “We've got to make sure we are doing everything we can safety-wise, first and foremost, especially since they are traveling here.”
The two Cobb county programs still boast tough schedules aside from the out-of-state matchups. With a tough start to the season ahead, McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said he will continue to look for a replacement for the St. Thomas Aquinas game.
“We would like to find somebody to replace them,” Stephens said. “We are advertising and working on that right now.”
Stephens acknowledged the difficulty of filling a hole in the schedule during the ongoing pandemic, but said scheduling is not the most important matter at hand.
“My concern is not all about games getting canceled,” Stephens said. “My concern is, more or less, how everything comes back together from an academic standpoint, as well as an athletic standpoint.”
Scheduling problems are not the only difficulties plaguing high school football coaches recently. The inability to have group workouts and use team facilities has led to unconventional ways to prepare for the upcoming season, though the Georgia High School Association announced Thursday that it would allow student-athletes to work out at the schools beginning June 8, albeit with restrictions.
McEachern and Marietta are not the only Georgia high schools with top-25 out-of-state matchups set for the 2020 season.
Lowndes, the 2019 Class AAAAAAA state runner-up, is set to take on Alabama powerhouse Hoover at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the annual season-opening Corky Kell Classic. Milton was scheduled to play St. John's in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 12, but the Fulton County School District prohibited its teams from playing out-of-state games in 2020.
Marietta also has a pair of in-state games that will include significant travel. South Georgia power Colquitt County is scheduled to open the season at Northcutt Stadium, while the Blue Devils have a planned trip to Camden County in the southeastern corner of the state.
The Georgia High School Association announced Thursday that high school teams can begin offseason workouts on campus as early as June 8, albeit with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Morgan, who will implement his plan for Marietta by following the GHSA guidelines permitting teams to work out in groups of 20, said he is happy with the way his team has adapted to the changes caused by the pandemic.
“We’ve maximized our time very well, and the kids are very prepared mentally as to what we are going to be doing on the field,” Morgan said.
McEachern will also be prepared for the season as it has incorporated Zoom-based workouts and wellness check-ins into the daily schedule. However, with the St. Thomas Aquinas matchup canceled, Stephens said the team understands there is no telling what lies ahead.
“We can’t control what's going on right now, so we just have to sit back and see what happens,” Stephens said.
