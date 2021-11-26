SNELLVILLE – Jeremy Hecklinski threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns and helped lead Walton to a 52-35 win over Brookwood in the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals Friday night.
“You got to win third down this time of year to have success,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “Our guys are doing a great job on offense.”
The Raiders (9-3) are in the state semifinals for the fourth time in school history and first time since the 2011 season. They will play at Milton next week.
“Road Warriors baby,” Brunner said. “We're better on the road I think. Right now, I like it this way. We're minimizing distractions. We're got a process and a plan that's really worked for us.”
Walton has won three games in a row for the first time this season. It equaled its season high in points after scoring 52 against Hillgrove, and the Broncos were the fourth top-10 victory of the season.
The play that helped Walton pull away came early in the fourth quarter when the Raiders were facing fourth-and-4 on the Brookwood 21. Walton opted to go for it, and Hecklinski connected with Rawson MacNeill for a 21-yard touchdown pass for a 49-21 lead. The Raiders converted on 8 of 9 third or fourth down conversions.
Walton capped the scoring with 6:14 left in the game on a Lucien Michelin 24-yard field goal.
Despite all the success, Walton found itself trailing early in the first quarter.
The Raiders went three-and-out to start the game and Brookwood needed just three plays to score on its opening drive that ended with a 24-yard touchdown run by Alex Diggs.
Walton would tie the game three plays into its next drive when Hecklinski hit Marcus Allen for a 37-yard touchdown pass.
On Brookwood's ensuing drive, the Raiders made a fourth-down stop on its 17 after the Broncos drove from their 32.
Walton capitalized when Sutton Smith scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown for its first lead of the night, and then AJ Brown scooped up a Jumal Prothro fumble and returned it 36-yards for a touchdown to make it 21-7.
“The defense is playing tremendous right now,” Brunner said. “We've had some ups and downs this year. We've had some guys in and out and all that kind of stuff. Right now, we're playing tremendous football (on defense). We're taking away what teams are trying to do to us.”
Brookwood got within a touchdown when Diggs, who also caught five passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns, returned the ensuing kickoff 78-yards for a score, but Walton's offense began to take over the game when Hecklinski scored on a quarterback sneak. He later threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to MacNeill for a 35-14 lead at the break.
The Raiders made it a four-touchdown lead midway through the third quarter when Hecklinski threw a sideline pass to Sutton Smith, who ran it 64 yards for a touchdown.
Smith finished with 61 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. MacNeill had five catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Brookwood's Dylan Lonergan completed 10 of 20 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns.
