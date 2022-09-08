Game: Pope (0-2) at Walton (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Walton 34, Pope 7
All-time series: Walton leads 20-8
Prediction: Walton 31, Pope 7
Jeremy Hecklinski is entertaining college offers from Georgia Southern, Eastern Kentucky and University of Central Florida, according to 247 Sports.
If the Walton junior quarterback keeps getting results, his three offers could increase ten-fold.
Hecklinski wasn’t in the spotlight when he was sharing duties with fellow quarterback Zak Roszman got injured late last season and was not 100 percent, Hecklinski assumed almost full responsibility during Walton’s playoff game and flourished.
With Walton the third seed out of Region 3AAAAAAA behind North Cobb and Marietta, Hecklinski stepped up and helped steer the Raiders into the state semifinals.
They came away with road wins over Colquitt County, Archer and Brookwood before coming up shot against Milton in the final four.
In the state quarterfinal game against Brookwood, Hecklinski tacked on 270 yards and four touchdown passes to lead the Raiders to a 52-35 win.
The 6-foot-1 Hecklinski is still playing at a high level this season as the full-time starter.
Going into tonight’s game against Pope at Raider Valley, Hecklinski is already at 643 passing yards with seven touchdowns in only two games.
In Walton’s season opening 44-41 loss to Mill Creek, he had one of his better games, throwing for a team single-game record 426 yards four touchdowns and an interception. He added 217 yards and three touchdowns in Walton’s 34-20 win in a rematch over Brookwood two weeks ago.
According to the scouting report on QBHitList.com, Hecklinski is a pro style quarterback who can can get the ball out in a hurry.
He’s also known for working well with receivers and waits for the to make their break. He can also read defenses and spread the field with deep throws.
Cameran Lloyd has been Hecklinski’s primary target early this season with nine catches for 239 yards. He caught two touchdown passes apiece against Mill Creek and Brookwood.
Pope will try to slow Hecklinski and the Walton offense down. The Greyhounds, which are allowing 49 points per game through their first two, will have their hands full, especially on the road.
Pope quarterback Patrick Lowe has completed 50 percent of his passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns.
He will be looking for John Stuetzer, who has caught eight passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.
The duo will try to break out on Friday. Through the first two games Pope is averaging 14 points per game.
