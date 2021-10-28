Game: North Paulding (4-4, 1-2) at Hillgrove (1-7, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: North Paulding 35, Hillgrove 28
All-time series: Hillgrove leads 6-1
Prediction: North Paulding 24, Hillgrove 14
Hillgrove will try to keep its slim state playoff hopes alive as it hosts North Paulding in a Region 3AAAAAAA game at Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium.
At 0-3 in the region, the Hawks currently sit in last place — but are only a game behind Harrison and North Paulding.
A win over North Paulding and a Harrison loss to Walton this week would create a three-way tie for fourth place in 3AAAAAAA. A win by the Hawks over the Hoyas and a loss by North Paulding to North Cobb in the final week of the regular season next Friday would give them the fourth seed from the region in the state playoffs.
“We’ve kind of known all year that it would come down to these last two weeks and that’s how we would judge ourselves in this first year altogether with the amount of change that we’ve went through at Hillgrove.” First-year Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said. “We’re looking forward to the game. The kids have had a good week of practice so far. We are fighting some injuries that we’ve really been fighting since (the week of the Hawks’ game against Walton on Oct. 8) and we’ve got to find our way through a couple of those. But we should be OK. I feel like we’re going to compete and it should be a good football game.”
It’s been a tough last couple of weeks for Hillgrove, losing by a combined score of 90-0 in its last two games against Marietta (48-0) and North Cobb (42-0).
Quarterbacks Chase McCravy and Ty Collins lead the way on offense for Hillgrove, while Zion Rutledge leads Cobb County in tackles with 126.
Hillgrove’s first task in its quest for a postseason spot is to beat a North Paulding team that has been prolific on offense — averaging around 30 points a game.
“Defensively, they’re big up front,” DeShon said. “They do a good job of stopping the run. Offensively, they create a lot of formation. They’ve got a couple of dynamic receivers — I don’t know if they’ll be back, they’ve been hurt — and they have a couple of running backs that can tote it. The challenge, really, defensively is to find them on the field and make sure you line up and stop them from doing the things they want to do.”
