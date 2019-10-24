Game: North Paulding (5-2, 0-2) at Hillgrove (6-1, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Hillgrove 49, North Paulding 24
All-time series: Hillgrove leads 5-0
Prediction: Hillgrove 37, North Paulding 17
Hillgrove has yet to lose to North Paulding in five previous meetings, and it does not want to start now.
A loss to the Wolfpack tonight at home would make the Hawks 1-2 in Region 3AAAAAAA heading into next week’s game against Marietta at Northcutt Stadium.
Having two region wins going into next week gives them more flexibility.
Hillgrove’s games against North Paulding have been close as of late.Even though the Hawks beat North Paulding by 25 points a year ago, the previous two games were close with the Hawks winning 16-14 in 2017 and 31-28 in 2016.
“(North Paulding) presents a lot of problems so we’re going to have to pay attention to detail,” Hillgrove coach Phillip Ironside said. “They’re always well coached and play hard.”
Hillgrove cruised through its non-region schedule with the exception of its overtime win over Etowah, but got off to a slow start once region play began.
The Hawks were forced to settle for a 19-14 loss to McEachern after quarterback Matthew McCravy was called for going out of bounds while diving for a touchdown. The controversial call overturned a game-winning touchdown that would have them tied for the region lead if it had stood.
Hillgrove led Kennesaw Mountain only 9-6 at the half, but the Hawks emerged a different team at the break and scored 28 unanswered points in the third quarter to pull away before winning 37-14.
The defense contributed to the third quarter scoring with three interceptions, one of which was a 20-yard touchdown return by Jabreel Salam. The Hawks now have six defensive touchdowns on the season after seven games.
On the offensive end, James Maddux scored twice from 11 and 14 yards out, and Issaiah McCray added a score with a 26-yard burst up the middle.
HIllgrove plans on carrying that momentum into tonight’s game against North Paulding.
“You’re always making adjustments on who you are playing and focusing on some things,” Ironside said. “It’s just a matter of executing and playing with energy.”
The Wolfpack have struggled in 3AAAAAAA play after winning all its non-region games. They are still looking for their first win after losing by double digits to Marietta and North Cobb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.