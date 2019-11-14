Game: Hillgrove (7-3) at Lowndes (10-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Lowndes 92, Hillgrove 61 (Nov. 11, 2016)
All-time series: Lowndes leads 1-0
Prediction: Lowndes 35, Hillgrove 24
Hillgrove returns to the scene of perhaps its wildest and most memorable game in school and state history when it travels to face top-ranked Lowndes at Martin Stadium for first round action in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs tonight.
The first meeting between the Vikings and the Hawks turned into an offensive slugfest as Lowndes won the first-round playoff matchup from three years ago by a score of 92-61 before eventually going on to lose in the state quarterfinals.
Hillgrove coach Phil Ironside didn’t dwell too much on the outcome of the last time his Hawks’ played against Lowndes when he discovered the two teams would once again meet up in a first-round state playoff clash. Just having to face the undefeated and Region 1AAAAAAA champion Vikings this season was enough to think about.
“I did reminisce a little,” Ironside said. “I remember how much fun we had on offense and how bad our defense felt. Our offense was humming and it was fun to watch, but our defense was really young that year. We had some internal problems and had to let go of some guys, so we had a bunch of J.V. kids out there on defense, and I just felt bad for them.
“And now we have (Lowndes) again and they’re really good. Anytime you have to face a team from Region 1, you know it’s going to be tough. But, it’s part of the game and we’re going to try and be as prepared as we can be.”
Lowndes is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and 12th in the past 13 years. No team from the state of Georgia has scored more than 17 points against the Vikings’ defense, which is holding opponents to 8.8 points per game. Offensively, Lowndes is averaging 39.6 points per contest.
“They’re similar to now to what they were the first time we saw them,” Ironside said. “They have a really good defense that’s not giving up a lot of points. They’re a big, physical team that’ll wear down on you as the game goes on. So, you hold up from that will play a big role.”
Hillgrove is making its 10th straight playoff appearance after earning the No. 4 seed from Region 3AAAAAAA. The 10th-ranked Hawks don’t have momentum on their side having lost their final two regular season games heading into the playoffs. Those losses, however, won’t deter Hillgrove as it begins the postseason.
“The kids feel good,” Ironside said. “They know they have a tough task in front of them. It’ll be an uphill battle. They’ve played well in a lot of games, and we made some knucklehead mistakes in the ones we lost, but the guys played hard. They’re trying to compete.”
