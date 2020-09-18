KENNESAW -- Harrison continued to struggle to regain its groove after its Class AAAAAA state championship, losing to Langston Hughes 14-7 in a non-region game Friday at Cobleigh Stadium.
It was another game in which Harrison (0-3) was unable to get on track on offense, but the Hoyas' defense once again held its own.
“It’s a broken record right now,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “We continue to struggle offensively, a lot of missed assignments. All we can do is to continue to come out. Everybody is in the same situation. One of the things that is kicking out butt is the inexperience on offense, and that’s kind of showing. Right now, if we had a little more experienced team, we would be a lot better off. No excuses -- we just have to get better at assignment football and become more consistent.
"Our defense is playing well, and I knew they would because we have some of our best players on defense, plus we have a lot more experience there. A lot of those guys have played there before, but we definitely have to get better on offense.”
Langston Hughes (1-0) scored on its second offensive position of the game as a 24-yard pass from Xavier Smith to Terrance Love took the ball down to the Harrison 1-yard line and set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Antonio Martin with 2:39 remaining in the first quarter to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.
Harrison came back to score early in the second quarter as a 9-yard scamper by Jay Ziglor completed a 10-play, 55-yard drive that began late in the first period to even things up at 7-all with 10:14 left in the first half.
However, that was all the Hoyas could muster as Hughes finished the first half with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Robert Lockhart with 6 seconds to go to provide the Panthers their final margin of victory.
Harrison did manage to drive the ball deep into Hughes territory late in the fourth quarter, taking the ball down to the Panthers' 29 with 1:56 to go, but that was as far as the Hoyas could go.
“We’re also not making plays, like on that last drive.” Dickmann said. “We had a fade and a crossing route. We catch both of those, we’re in much better position, so, not only are we missing assignments. When we have the opportunity to make plays, we are not making plays.”
