MARIETTA -- Harrison scored touchdowns on its first six drives of the game and totaled 415 yards before winning 42-7 over Sprayberry on Friday night at Jim Frazier Stadium.
It was a near perfect game for the fourth-ranked Hoyas (5-0, 3-0), who tallied less than 20 yards of penalties and no turnovers.
James Ziglor rushed for 126 yards on four carries -- all coming in the second half, with two of them going for touchdowns. Ziglor’s 47-yard yard run early in the third quarter put the game out of reach for the Hoyas with a 35-7 lead. He capped the scoring with a 70-yarder on what looked to be a broken play.
David Roberts handled most of the running duties early with 72 yards on nine touches. He scored Harrison’s opening touchdown on a 34-yard sweep and also caught a 6-yard touchdown from Gavin Hall for a 28-7 advantage with 6 seconds left in the half.
Hall ended up with 119 passing yards -- all in the first half -- and a touchdown before Justin Lewis played the majority of the second half.
After enduring some careless mistakes in its 38-20 win over South Cobb, Harrison coach Matt Dickmann was glad to see his team come out and play a clean game.
“We didn’t have as many mental mistakes to shoot ourselves in the foot,” Dickmann said. “I was very impressed with the attitude, the effort and the enthusiasm. Gavin threw the ball well. We didn’t have any dumb penalties. We didn’t turn the ball over. I’m happy with the effort and how things went.”
Sprayberry (2-2, 1-1) managed to keep up with Harrison for most of the first half.
The Yellow Jackets answered Harrison’s first scoring drive with a touchdown early in the second quarter as Demarion Owens scored from 2 yards out to end a drive that took more than 6minutes off the clock.
Owens went on to finish with 86 yards on 23 carries. Kyle Brown completed 11 of 18 passes for 124 yards, and receiver Fatir Muhammad had a good night with 86 yards on five catches.
Defensively, however, Sprayberry seemed overwhelmed from the start. Five of Harrison’s six touchdowns came on big plays from more than 20 yards out.
“I think, maybe, we tried to do too much, especially defensively,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “We try to put our kids in position to make plays, but, at the end of the day, we may have tried to do too much, and it slowed them down.”
After Harrison’s Mason Babay caught a 40-yard touchdown to give the Hoyas a 21-7 lead, Sprayberry put together a solid drive and looked as if it would get points out of it, but a bad snap on a 45-yard field goal attempt took the wind out of the Yellow Jackets' sails.
