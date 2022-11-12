SNELLVILLE — Brookwood’s season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs Saturday.
The second-seeded Broncos welcomed third-seeded Harrison to Brookwood Community Stadium in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. Short-handed offensively for the second week in a row, Brookwood went toe-to-toe with the Hoyas for four quarters.
The squads swapped leads six times, but it was Harrison that held the final advantage in a 21-17 upset victory.
“Our guys wanted to win really badly. The effort, intensity and want-to was there. We just didn’t make the plays we needed to make to win the game,” Brookwood coach Philip Jones said. “We believed we were in it until the very end. We just couldn’t seem to put on the accelerator and do the things we needed to do.”
Harrison (4-7) will return to the road next week, making the long trip south to Colquitt County, which won its first-round game over Pebblebrook.
Matt Peavy made his second straight start at quarterback for the Broncos as Dylan Lonergan, an Alabama commit, remained sidelined with an injury. The junior turned in an admirable performance, tossing a touchdown pass and taking care of the ball while taking selective shots downfield.
“When you have a generational talent like Dylan, and you lose him, it hurts,” Jones said, “but our guys responded as well as we can expect them to respond.
“Matt Peavy did a really, really good job for us. They banded together and set out to prove to everybody that they could still be a good offense, even in Dylan’s absence. We just couldn’t quite get it done today.”
The game ostensibly changed with a punt.
With 8:27 remaining, Harrison needed 3 yards to move the chains on fourth down. The Hoyas lined up to go for a conversion attempt on the Brookwood 49-yard line, trailing 17-14, but instead of running a play, they called timeout and eventually booted the ball away.
After pinning Brookwood (6-5) on its own 10, Harrison forced a three-and-out from the Broncos. A shallow punt gave the ball back to the Hoyas, with 37 yards separating them from the end zone and 6:50 on the clock.
Junior quarterback Braylan Ford took over the game on Harrison’s go-ahead drive.
Ford helped pick up 15 yards on a defensive pass interference and completed a pair of passes through the air to move the Hoyas inside the 10. His poise in the pocket kept the offense in motion, but his biggest contribution came with his legs. He rolled out to the left, reversed field and outraced the defense to the right pylon for a 2-yard rushing touchdown.
Harrison led 21-17 with 4:37 left to play.
Sophomore Collin Bellomy fell on a botched snap during Brookwood’s ensuing drive, giving the Hoyas the ball back on the Broncos' 36. The turnover allowed the Hoyas to milk nearly 2 more minutes of the clock before giving Brookwood the ball back on its own 3-yard line with just 1:33 to go.
Brookwood picked up one first down on its final drive, but it eventually turned the ball over on downs to seal its fate.
“Huge credit to Harrison,” Jones said. “They played well tonight and found a way to win.”
The Hoyas put up the night’s first points on their second drive of the night.
Harrison crossed midfield on a pass from Ford, with a penalty for unnecessary roughness tacked on at the end of the play. Ford took the next snap and dumped off a short pass to fellow junior Brady Kluse, who cut to the middle of the field and sprinted ahead for a 34-yard touchdown.
Harrison led 7-0 with 8:13 to go.
Brookwood’s offense responded with a three-and-out on its next drive. Shortly thereafter, however, the Broncos came to life.
Peavy delivered a 13-yard touchdown pass to running back Jumal Prothro for Brookwood’s first touchdown. The score pulled the teams even with 3:48 remaining in the opening quarter.
Prothro found the end zone again on Brookwood’s next drive. The Broncos marched 47 yards in just over 2 minutes of game time and punched it in on Prothro’s 7-yard rushing touchdown. They held a 14-7 lead with 23 seconds to go in the first quarter.
Late in the second quarter, Ford connected with wideout Reggie Brigman on a 54-yard pass. On the next play, running back Collin O’Hara took a handoff and burst up the middle up an 8-yard score.
O’Hara’s touchdown tied the game at 14 at the 2:29 mark.
Brookwood took the lead, 17-14, on Danny Elrod’s 38-yard field goal with 8:15 to go in the third quarter.
