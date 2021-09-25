BROOKHAVEN -- Harrison was done in by five turnovers, all of which Marist was able to capitalize on with touchdowns in a 50-28 win Friday at Hughes-Spalding Stadium.
In the first quarter, Harrison (2-3) fumbled on a punt return, which ultimately resulted in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Champ Davis to Chandler Heath. The Hoyas then fumbled on the ensuing kickoff return, and Marist (3-1) marched right down the field again to score on a 1-yard touchdown run by Quinn Gooding.
Harrison managed to cut the lead in half in the second quarter on Jake Walling’s 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Nick Charles, but on the ensuing kickoff, the Hoyas allowed a return all the way to midfield. Marist took advantage and eventually scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Andrew Mannelly.
Marist quickly got the ball back from Harrison and quickly scored on a another touchdown pass from Davis to Heath, this time for 42 yards. Harrison attempted to respond on the next drive before the half ended and managed to drive the ball to midfield, but Walling was intercepted by Marist's Cooper Felty.
Leading 29-7 at halftime, Marist further cemented its dominant victory in the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by Mannelly on the opening drive. On the first play of Harrison’s opening second-half drive, Walling was interception by Walker Richens, who returned it 30 yards to the end zone and make the lead 43-7.
Harrison got a big play of its own on their ensuing drive, as Walling threw a 79-yard bomb to Garrett Pate to make the deficit 43-14. At the start of the fourth quarter, Trenton Hatberg cut it down to a 22-point lead with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Harrison finally forced a turnover by Marist by recovering a fumble, but Walling threw his third interception of the night on the ensuing drive. The War Eagles scored on the next drive, which all but sealed the Hoyas’ fate.
Despite the interceptions, Walling still had an effective night passing the ball, completing 22 of 36 attempts for 320 yards. Pate had four of those completions for 149 yards.
After their third straight loss, Harrison coach Josh Cassidy did not want his team to engage in wishful thinking and instead wanted his players to stay focused on what they have to do.
“We’re not looking at hope. We’re looking at the work that we have to put in, so we’ll go and evaluate and see if we can make a change,” Cassidy said.
After a bye next week, Harrison will open its Region 3AAAAAAA schedule at North Cobb on Oct. 8.
