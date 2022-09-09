ALPHARETTA -- A lack of running game and two second-half turnovers contributed to Harrison giving up an 18-point first-half lead before settling for a 25-21 loss Friday at Denmark.
Harrison's Brady Kluse put on a clinic with 12 catches for 201 yards and two touchdowns -- both of which came in the first half to give the Hoyas (1-3) a 21-3 lead. He already had 140 yards at the break.
Although Kluse made huge fourth-quarter grabs in attempt to help Harrison preserve its lead, his clutch catches were not enough.
“We've got to go back to work,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said. “That's what we do.”
Harrison could not muster a running game to help run the clock in the second half. The Hoyas had just 3 yards in the second half, and 15 for the game.
After Denmark (2-1) got a late first-half score on a 42-yard interception return by Dee Crayton to cut the Harrison lead to 21-10 at the break, the Hoya defense managed to keep the Danes in check throughout the third quarter.
But that all changed in the final minute of the quarter when the Hoyas lost a fumble on the snap at their own 22-yard line. Given a short field to work with, Denmark's Kohl Yearwood took advantage from 8 yards out with 5 seconds remaining to bring it to 21-18.
It appeared that the late third-quarter touchdown by Denmark was a wake-up call. Kluse made catches of 13 yards and 34 yards to put the Hoyas on the Denmark 16, but a 7-yard sack helped stall the drive, and Harrison missed a 38-yard attempt.
Harrison had another shot to put the game away when Tyler Wells intercepted a deep pass attempt by Yearwood with roughly 5 minutes remaining. The Hoyas struggled the run the ball, getting 2 yards on two carries, and had to punt.
Harrison nearly picked off a pass on Denmark's next drive with just over 3 minutes to play, which could have potentially won the game. Quinton Charles had his hands on a Yearwood pass, but it bounced off his fingers and into the arms of receiver Luke Thoman for a 17-yard gain.
The Danes ended up scoring five plays later on a 12-yard run by Dee Crayton to take the lead for good.
Harrison had 1:23 remaining to drive 80 yards for the win, possessing all of its timeouts, but Braylan Ford was picked off by Sean Patterson to end the game.
Ford completed 20 of 28 pass attempts for 260 yards.
“(Denmark) just made more plays than us. That's the bottom line,” Cassidy said. “I don't think it was any adjustments that they did. We didn't see anything different. Their coaches called better plays than we did, and their players made better plays than our players did.”
In the first half, Maki Andrate recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to put Harrison ahead 14-3.
