Game: Harrison (4-0, 2-0) at Sprayberry (2-1, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Harrison 28, Sprayberry 27

All-time series: Harrison leads 7-0

Prediction: Harrison 21, Sprayberry 20

Harrison and Sprayberry have a lot on the line tonight.

The winner will have a big leg up and a key tiebreaker in Region 6AAAAAA.

The Yellow Jackets nearly pulled off the upset a year ago, falling by one point to the Hoyas on the road.

This year, the teams will be meet at Jim Frazier Stadium, and Sprayberry appears to be much improved team after winning just three games last season.

It also had the advantage of not having to play in last week’s bad weather.

“They are a good team, they run the zone really well,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “The offensive line is huge and well coached. (Our kids) know it’s going to be a big region showdown. The team that wins this game is the one that makes the fewest mistakes and the one that’s most efficient in all areas of the game.”

Harrison has rolled through its first three games of the season, including River Ridge in its region opener, but the Hoyas did not play up to their potential last week against South Cobb.

They were inconsistent in all three phases of the game.

“It was more mental errors,” Dickmann said. “We got sloppy and we need to clean it up.”

Mistakes aside, David Roberts rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns as he continues to full recover from turf toe. Mason Babay contributed with a 67-yard touchdown catch and added another score from 85 yards on a kickoff return.

Sprayberry is looking for its first win over Harrison in seven meetings.

The Yellow Jackets, who have won two straight games over Wheeler and South Cobb, have beefed up their offensive line, which has helped Damarion Owens rush for 554 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Kyle Brown has benefitted as well with 562 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, Darnell Mundin has 34 tackles and two interceptions, and Courtney Pender and Marlon Krakue are tied with 2.5 sacks.

“Let’s play the game and see how it goes,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “The kids understand how big a win (this week) would be. We know what we’re up against, but we’re preparing like we normally do every week, and are working on us.