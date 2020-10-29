Game: Harrison (0-4, 0-1) at North Paulding (1-5, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Harrison 35, North Paulding 13 (Oct. 2, 2015)
All-time series: Series tied 1-1
Prediction: North Paulding 24, Harrison 21
Harrison continues its abbreviated season when it visits North Paulding for a Region 3AAAAAAA clash on the road Friday.
The Hoyas were finally able to step on to the field against a different opponent last week following not seeing action for more than a month due to GHSA quarantine rules.
Harrison faced a tough opponent in its return to action when the Hoyas battled North Cobb at home to begin region play. Given the lengthy layoff, no one would have blamed Harrison for starting off slowly against the Warriors, but the opposite happened, according to Harrison coach Matt Dickmann, and the Hoyas managed to hold on as long as long as they could.
“I think we played a really good first half, and it was only a 16-14 game,” he said. “But, then we had a tough second half and made the same silly mistakes like we had in the past. We didn’t protect the ball well and we gave up some big plays. So, it was like a tale of two halves. We’re going to have to work hard being more consistent and focused on the task.”
The Hoyas, who are looking to snap a four-game losing streak, are averaging 11.75 points per game and holding opponents to 21.00. The Wolfpack lost their region opener last week at Marietta, thus extending their losing streak to four games. Their lone victory so far this season came against county rival South Paulding.
“North Paulding’s defense is scrappy and they play hard,” Dickmann said. “They’re a lot like us as far as a team that’s trying to put it all together.
“North Paulding has a lot of game discipline,” Dickmann said. “And their offense, defense and special teams’ units are all playing well. We know it’s going to be a tough game.”
Harrison’s absence from the field for such an extended period of time didn’t damper the emotion and excitement of the players. The Hoyas will have to execute better on both sides of the ball in order to pick up their first victory of the season.
“There isn’t a lot of wiggle room in this region,” Dickmann said. “This is a must-win game for both of us if we want to stay competitive in this region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.