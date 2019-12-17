Harrison will have a pep rally Thursday to commemorate the Hoya football team’s state championship victory.
The rally is set to begin inside the school’s new gym at 6 p.m.
“It is a little last-minute, but we’re trying to do something before the (holiday) break here,” athletic director Josh Hawk said. “It will be close to your typical pep rally. There will be a general festivity of congratulations and recognition.”
Harrison chose to have its pep rally in the evening because of the final exam schedule during the school day. The ceremony is expected to last between 30 and 45 minutes.
The Harrison band will be on hand, while coaches and players will be introduced, with head coach Matt Dickmann and others likely to speak. The booster club will also be on site selling state championship spirit wear.
The Hoyas defeated Region 6AAAAAA rival Allatoona 20-7 last Friday at Georgia State Stadium to win the first state championship in team history.
Not only did Harrison win the state title, but it also had a perfect season, winning most of its games in dominant fashion. Of the 15 games the Hoyas won, 14 were decided by double digits.
Harrison’s closest margin of victory came against Allatoona during the regular season, when it came back from 10 points down in the second half to win 21-17.
Harrison never trailed Allatoona in their state championship rematch. The Hoyas blocked two field goals, preventing the Buccaneers from tying the game both times, and started gaining separation in the second half.
For the team’s efforts this season, Hawk said the Hoyas were named the Fox 5 Team of the Year, with the team to be recognized for that honor at the pep rally.
