Game: Harrison (1-6, 0-1) at North Paulding (4-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Harrison 45, North Paulding 28
All-time series: Harrison leads 3-1
Prediction: North Paulding 35, Harrison 24
Harrison will try to avoid an 0-2 start in Region 3AAAAAAA play when it goes on the road to play North Paulding on Friday.
The Hoyas (1-6, 0-1) began their region schedule last week with a 10-7 loss to McEachern and now face the possibility of slipping further away from contention from a state playoff spot with another region loss -- with region games at Hillgrove next week and Marietta on Nov. 4. remaining.
“We believe we’re in a very crucial game,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said. “They all matter, even the ones before this, because it’s an experience for our kids. It’s not win or go home, but it’s definitely the feel that we have. However, we’re at a place where we believe we played McEachern tough and we believe McEachern is a contender for the region championship as well as anybody. We haven’t looked at the tape as much on Hillgrove and Marietta. But looking at the teams they’ve played, how close they’ve played them, how tough it’s been and how tough Hillgrove has been playing and Marietta and North Paulding, we feel like this thing can go in any direction and that means that we feel like that if we go out and we execute a game that isn’t perfect, because you know we’re not going to be perfect, if we can score in all three phases of the game, we have a chance to compete with and beat anyone in our region.”
Avoiding an 0-2 start in region won't be easy against North Paulding (4-2), which is playing its first region game of the season and features a high-powered offense that has averaged 46 points a game and is led by two of the top offensive performers in the state -- quarterback Boone Anderson (1,548 yards, 23 TD, 3 INT) and running back Jaylen Poe (892 yards, 11 TD).
“Obviously, their offense is doing really well,” Cassidy said. “They’re scoring in bunches and they’re not just doing it against mediocre teams, they’re doing it against some very good ball clubs. Our focus is all three phases of the game. They have the quarterback and running back and they also have three or four receivers that they can distribute the ball to very well. Our focus on defense is making sure that we contain them and try to keep them at a reasonable score, because our offense isn’t scoring a ton, so it’s necessary to keep the score low.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.