The wheel of football games continues to turn.
Harrison has canceled its game against Westlake because of COVID-19 issues. Hoyas' athletic director Josh Hawk sent a memo to the Hoyas football community with the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
In collaboration with Cobb & Douglas Public Health and our district leaders, the decision has been made to cancel this week’s football game at Westlake due to COVID protocol," he wrote. "All football activities will be suspended for the remainder of this week. The decision to resume beginning next week will be reevaluated at the end of this week. Although this decision was not approached lightly, the health and safety of our players and coaches will always remain at the forefront of any decision that must be made."
Harrison is scheduled to play Alpharetta next week. If it is unable to resume football activities, the Hoyas have a scheduled off week Oct. 16 and could try to add a game then.
This is the 11th game within the county that has been lost this season to the virus, but for one of Harrison's Region 3AAAAAAA counterparts, the Hoyas loss was its gain.
Approximately 8 hours after Hillgrove lost its football game against Morrow because of COVID-19 quarantine requirements within the Mustangs football program, the Hawks secured a home game with Westlake.
The Lions will come to Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
