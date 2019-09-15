Harrison coach Matt Dickmann put it best.
"It was definitely Friday the 13th," he said.
The Hoyas went on to beat South Cobb 38-20, but it wasn't before a number of strange things happened at Clay Stadium on Friday, and Saturday.
"On the first play of the game we had a bad snap," Dickmann said. "We pitched the ball directly to a defensive lineman and we were down 6-0, 14 seconds in."
Following a Harrison touchdown to make it 7-6, the first weather delay forced the players back into the locker room.
The stadium was at the extreme southern end of a weather system that caused high school football delays, postponements and cancellations across Cobb County and the Atlanta-metro area. But while other teams around the county were unable to kick off, the Hoyas and the Eagles took the field for a second time.
When play resumed, Harrison scored again, but soon the lightning forced them back to the locker room again.
"There was 5:53 left in the first quarter, we were up 14-6 and it was 9:15 p.m.," Dickmann said.
The Hoyas were prepared to wait until 1 a.m. if necessary, but it was finally agreed to that the teams would come back the next morning and complete their game at 9 a.m., or so they thought.
"The officials decided they couldn't be there at 9 a.m.," Dickmann said. "We tried four different associations, but there wasn't anyone available because of youth football."
The teams finally returned to South Cobb at 7 p.m. and completed the game. With all the starts, stops and rearranging of the schedule, it could almost be expected that play would end up being choppy.
"We looked good at times," Dickmann said. "Other times we looked really bad. It was up and down all night."
By the time the game came to an end, Harrison had rolled up 421 yards of total offense -- 230 yards passing and 191 rushing.
David Roberts ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Babay caught two passes for 83 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown catch. He also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
Gavin Hall completed 9 of 17 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown. Jay Ziglor caught five passes for 82 yards, and late in the game, Justin Lewis came off the bench to throw a touchdown pass to Marcus Owens.
