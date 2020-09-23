Walker experienced its first coaching change in six years when Michael Gunn took over for the 2020 season.
With the program in flux, the Wolverines’ underclassmen looked to their two emerging senior leaders, Tate Harrison and Keon Smart, for guidance.
Harrison and Smart answered the call, and Gunn said it was something he noticed right away. Walker could not hold practice early on because of the pandemic, but that never stopped Harrison and Smart from building chemistry.
“We (did) a lot of reaching out over the team group chat,” Harrison said. “We got together, just the players, to throw around with everybody we had not seen in a while. It is good to get back together and make sure those connections are still there.”
In terms of leadership style, both players carry themselves similarly. Harrison and Smart have been examples to teammates by being accessible and encouraging, while always doing the right thing.
“I encourage my teammates before and during play," Smart said. "I tell them not to let the opponent get into your head, always have confidence, come in with the mindset you can beat the other team.”
Smart said the Wolverines responded well to he and Harrison as leaders through the program's change. Adjusting to Gunn’s style was a challenge, but one Smart conquered, and now he helps his teammates do the same.
Smart often became the voice for his younger teammates to communicate with their coach.
“They usually look at me,” Smart said. “Sometimes, if they ask a question for what to do, I ask the coach and then he would just say it out loud and give everybody the answers.”
Harrison is not as vocal as Smart, but he is focused on being a role model and showing the young Wolverines what standard is expected.
“I always felt the need to lead by example,” Harrison said. “Our team had some problems with leadership last year. You don’t always have to be vocal, but I figured I would just do the right thing to help us be successful.”
Something working to the players' advantage is the size of the Walker School. Smart and Harrison agreed the small student body helped forge connections and friendships with teammates outside of football.
Their leadership on the field transcends the sport as they appeal to teammates as both senior role models and friends. Harrison believes friendship and consideration goes a long way.
“We are respectable and kind,” Harrison said. “It is hard to follow someone who is not a very nice person and so I think, if you are kind to everyone and include everyone, yet you still work hard, it is usually good.”
The two seniors created an attachment with their fellow Wolverines, which they believe sets them up for success this season.
“It is a strong bond,” Smart said. “We hang out outside the school a lot. We joke around and have fun, but when it is time to get serious, we all get serious and bring our minds into the game.”
