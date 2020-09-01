Harrison coach Matt Dickmann faces the tough challenge of replacing the 14 state championship starters who graduated in the spring, all while coping with a variety of coronavirus-related obstacles.
Dickmann, however, is not alone in this task. He is leaning on returning starters James Ziglor, Cole Simmer, Marcus Bleazard and Bryce Stanfield to show the rest of the Hoyas what it takes to win a state championship.
The four seniors are prepared to take on that task.
“Instead of the coaches leading the team, the players have to step up,” Stanfield said. “It’s up to the returning starters and returning seniors to take the juniors, sophomores, even incoming freshmen if we have any of those, to the next level.”
Last season served as a road map for this year’s Harrison team, and the first objective is bringing the team together and forging strong bonds.
The Hoyas did that a year ago at an FCA camp by living and competing together. They capped off the camp by winning the championship.
“It was a big camaraderie time,” Ziglor said. “We just saw something and we went out and got it throughout the season.”
Preseason competition and team-building activities were limited this time around by the coronavirus, but Harrison still has a mantra to rally around — “be uncommon.”
“When you come in freshman year, it’s hammered into your head,” Ziglor said. “‘How you need to do the little things in life and how you don’t necessarily need to be popular with the majority. Be different.”
The cancellation of summer 7-on-7s and camps made preseason practices even more important, but practices may be where the leaders can contribute most.
“One of the main things that we can do, not being in typical leadership positions, is set the tone for practice,” Bleazard said.
The four seniors will also have to help the new starters master the technical aspects of their positions.
“Whenever you see someone doing something wrong, you have to step up,” Stanfield said. “You can’t let your coach be the only one trying to help them out. You’ve got to step in.”
Simmer, who recognizes the playbook may be thinner than usual early this season because of offseason practice limitations, said he is contributing by helping his fellow linemen learn the plays.
“A lot of offensive line is knowing the plays,” Simmer said. “It’s probably 70%. We’ll get to teaching them to be mean and angry when they’re playing, but if we can teach them the plays, we’ll have a good base. That’s how I lead from the offensive line. Get them right and then everyone else usually follows.”
The last step in preparing a new starter is throwing him into the fire, but that will have to wait for Harrison to face Allatoona on Friday in a season-opening rematch of last fall’s Class AAAAAA state championship game.
“The main thing they’re needing is game experience,” Bleazard said.
Harrison will have to overcome a lot to achieve all that last year’s team did, including moving up to Class AAAAAAA, but its leaders seem ready to take on any obstacles they face.
“Last year, we pretty much dominated across the board,” Simmer said. “We lost a lot of talent, but I think that it will be good for us to step up to the next level. I think we’ll be prepared, and I think it will definitely be more of a challenge this season.”
