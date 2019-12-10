A major award is still out there for Harrison senior Cole Storey to take, the offensive lineman has already been honored for his character.
Storey, who will don a Harrison uniform one last time when the Hoyas face Region 6AAAAAA rival Allatoona for the Class AAAAAA state championship Friday at Georgia State Stadium, was one of many high school honorees of the Burlsworth Character Award.
Each high school is allowed to nominate one player for the award, which focuses less on athletic performances and more on the value of character and sportsmanship.
The award is named after the late Brandon Burlsworth, who went from being a walk-on offensive lineman at Arkansas to become the school’s first All-American in a decade when he played for the Razorbacks from 1995-98.
Burlsworth went on to be drafted 63rd overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 1999, only 11 days before he was killed in a car accident.
“I’m very grateful that the coaches have selected me for it,” Storey said. “I felt like that any of our guys could have won it.”
Storey, Harrison’s starting center, has been snapping the ball to quarterback Gavin Hall since the second grade, and he grew up playing with many of his current teammates.
Normally a starter, Storey went through some adversity as a sophomore in 2017, when he had to play a backup role to a senior-laden offensive line. While sitting on the bench was not his preferred choice, it gave Storey a chance to learn all the positions along the line, in case he had to fill in for someone at the last minute.
“It was a huge growing process for me,” Storey said. “Learning almost every position really helped me my junior year. I knew what was going on and knew what was expected.”
Going into this season, Storey broke Harrison’s dead-lift record with a 560-pound lift, and he holds the record for the highest combined bench, squat and dead-lift record at 1,410 pounds.
Storey said that being the center of an undefeated team playing for a state championship allows him to be the leader of the front line. He said all offensive line calls go through him, and his primary role is decoding opposing defenses and picking up blitzes.
“He’s just a mature man for his age,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “When it comes to football, he’s business-like. That’s why he’s such a great player for us. Just the way Cole approaches everything daily, he fits the award perfectly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.