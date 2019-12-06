DACULA — Harrison had no problem reaching its first state championship game since 2000, romping undefeated Dacula 38-7 in the Class AAAAAA semifinals Friday.
The Hoyas (14-0) never trailed and were up at least two scores for the entirety of the second half in a battle of unbeaten teams.
The win set up a rematch with Region 6AAAAAA rival Allatoona next Friday at Georgia State Stadium, this time with a state championship on the line. The Hoyas won the regular-season matchup 21-17.
Harrison will also look for reverse fortunes from its only other championship game appearance, when it made it to the final under late coach Bruce Cobleigh, only to lose to Parkview in the end.
“I was expecting more of a war than that,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “(Dacula) is a really good football team. For our guys to come in here and play the way they did for 48 minutes says everything you can about this team.”
Harrison played well from the first snap of the game and put Dacula (13-1) on its heels from the beginning.
One-yard touchdown runs from David Roberts and Gavin Hall put the Hoyas ahead 14-0 early in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Harrison’s defense forced a three-and-out, got an interception from Brandon Carter and a fumble recovery from Cody Gast on Dacula’s first three possessions.
After taking a 17-7 lead into the half, Harrison put on a similar display to begin the second half with a six-play, 43-yard touchdown drive and a 10-play, 68-yard touchdown drive that stretched into the fourth quarter on its first two second-half possessions.
“We always want to start fast,” Dickmann said. “Whether it’s the beginning of the game or the start of the second half, we always want to come out and set the tone the way we want to play.”
Offensively, the running game powered the Hoyas.
Roberts was the hammer, picking up a team-high 133 yards on 20 carries. Mason Babay had 93 yards and all three second-half touchdowns on 11 carries, to go along with 72 yards on three catches. James Ziglor added 85 yards on 13 carries.
“We have a lot of guys who can run it,” Dickmann said. “I had no idea we’d be able to run it like that, though. We’re all about the weight room. We get everyone in there before the season even starts. It just shows in a game like this.”
While the offense continued to roll and grind out the clock, the Hoyas’ defense also improved after the break.
Dacula’s Kaleb Edwards, who rushed for 116 yards on eight carries in the first half, was held to just 4 yards on two carries over the final two quarters.
Tommy Pollack also came away with an interception in the end zone to help limit Falcons quarterback Jarrett Jenkins to just 11-of-22 passing for 101 yards and two interceptions.
“To hold that offense to seven points is really impressive,” Dickmann said. “The whole defense played well. We have a lot of stingy guys on that side of the ball, and they just didn’t give up much (Friday).”
