POWDER SPRINGS -- Harrison earned the fourth and final state playoff spot from Region 3AAAAAAA with a convincing 41-13 victory over Hillgrove on Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams at Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium.
The Hoyas (4-6, 2-3), who scored on their first five series to take control of the game, will travel down to south Georgia to play Region 1AAAAAAA champion Lowndes next week in a first-round game.
“We’re thrilled,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said. “As the players, the coaches, we’re all thrilled for an opportunity to go compete in the GHSA playoffs in the largest classification and the toughest classification in the country. We’re thrilled to be a part of that, but that’s not enough. We’re not just wanting to get to the playoffs, we’re wanting to get there, and now it’s time to compete.
"We’re thankful for the opportunity, but we’re not satisfied, and we’re still hungry to go and work and compete for an opportunity to win a first-round playoff game."
Jake Walling completed 25 of 27 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns, while Jared Montour caught seven of those passes for 100 yards and two scores to lead the Hoyas.
Chase McCravy completed 23 of 30 passes for 301 yards to lead Hillgrove (2-8, 1-4).
Harrison struck first when Walling threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Montour to give the Hoyas a 7-0 lead with 7:45 remaining in the first quarter.
The Hoyas scored on their next series as Akhnaton Shabazz ran the ball 9 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-0 with 2:56 left in the first quarter.
Harrison's third series resulted in another touchdown when Walling connected with Brady Kluse on a 6-yard scoring strike to increase the advantage to 21-0 with 7:45 to go in the first half.
After forcing Hillgrove to punt on the ensuing series, Harrison scored again on a 2-yard pass from Walling to Nick Charles for a 27-0 lead at the 4:03 mark of the second quarter.
Hillgrove crossed into Harrison territory and scored for the first time in the game on the next series when McCravy threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Loyd with 15 seconds left in the first half to cut the deficit to 27-7 as the half came to an end.
Harrison continued its momentum at the beginning of the second half when Alex Perry capped off a 12-play, 62-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to boost the lead to 34-7 with 6:52 remaining in the third quarter.
On the next series, Hillgrove gave the ball up on downs on its own 26-yard line and Harrison immediately took advantage with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Walling to Montour to make it 41-7 with 3:38 left in the third quarter.
Hillgrove, however, bounced right back on the next series as McCravy launched a 63-yard scoring bomb to Duane Ward to cut Harrison's lead to 41-13.
“It wasn’t just offense. It was offense, defense and special teams,” Cassidy said. “Our kickoff team was making great tackles. Our defense was making stops. (Hillgrove was) gaining yardage, but we were making stops. Our offense -- it was fun to watch. It’s not a traditional what you see from a Harrison team, but we’re trying to be creative based on our kids, and we wanted to prove to ourselves that we deserved to be in the playoffs.”
